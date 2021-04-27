Log in
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
Mapletree Commercial Trust : 2H and FY20/21 Results Presentation

04/27/2021 | 06:19am EDT
Mapletree Commercial Trust

2H and FY20/21 Financial Results

27 April 2021

0

Important Notice

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or invitation to subscribe for or acquire any units in Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and the units in MCT, the "Units").

The past performance of MCT and Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MCT (the "Manager"), is not indicative of the future performance of MCT and the Manager. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as financial, investment, business, legal or tax advice and you should consult your own independent professional advisors. Neither the Manager nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. This presentation shall be read in conjunction with MCT's financial results for the Second Half and Financial Year ended 31 March 2021 in the SGXNET announcement dated 27 April 2021.

1

Content

Key Highlights

Page 3

Financial Performance

Page 6

Portfolio Updates

Page 17

Rising Above COVID-19

Page 26

Outlook

Page 31

Key Highlights

VivoCity

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

  • 2H FY20/21 net property income ("NPI") rose 1.8% year-on-year mostly due to Mapletree Business City ("MBC") II's full period contribution and tapering of COVID-19 rental rebates
  • 2H FY20/21 distribution per unit ("DPU") up 57.9% to 5.32 Singapore cents, includes part release of the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20
  • MBC II's maiden full year contribution provided cushion against COVID-19 impact
  • Full year DPU totalled 9.49 Singapore cents, up 18.6% year-on-year
  • Total valuation of investment properties held steady at S$8.7 billion

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 10:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
