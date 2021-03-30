Mapletree Commercial Trust : Extension of Appointment of Property Manager

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
EXTENSION OF APPOINTMENT OF PROPERTY MANAGER
30 March 2021 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the appointment of Mapletree Commercial Property Management Pte. Ltd. as the property manager of MCT, has been extended for a term of five years commencing 27 April 2021 on the same terms and conditions as are contained in the property management agreement as stated in MCT's initial public offering prospectus dated 18 April 2011.
