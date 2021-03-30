Log in
Mapletree Commercial Trust    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Extension of Appointment of Property Manager

03/30/2021 | 06:15am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

EXTENSION OF APPOINTMENT OF PROPERTY MANAGER

30 March 2021 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the appointment of Mapletree Commercial Property Management Pte. Ltd. as the property manager of MCT, has been extended for a term of five years commencing 27 April 2021 on the same terms and conditions as are contained in the property management agreement as stated in MCT's initial public offering prospectus dated 18 April 2011.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 200708826C

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
