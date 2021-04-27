Log in
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement for the Second Half and Financial Year from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021

04/27/2021 | 06:19am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

Description

Page

No.

No.

-

Introduction

2

-

Summary Results of Mapletree Commercial Trust Group and Distribution

3

Details

1(a)(i)

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

4,5

1(a)(ii)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

1(b)(i)

Statements of Financial Position

7

1(b)(ii)

Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities

9

1(c)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

10

1(d)(i)

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

11

1(d)(ii)

Details of Any Change in Units

14

1(d)(iii)

Sales, Transfers, Cancellation and/or Use of Treasury Units and Subsidiary

14

Holdings

2 & 3

Audit Statement

15

4 & 5

Changes in Accounting Policies

15

6

Earnings Per Unit and Distribution Per Unit

15

7

Net Asset Value and Net Tangible Asset Per Unit

16

8

Review of the Performance

16

9

Variance between Actual and Forecast Results

18

10

Outlook and Prospects

18

11 & 12

Distributions

20,21

13 & 14

Segmental Revenue and Results

22

15

Breakdown of Revenue and Profit after Tax

23

16

Breakdown of Total Distribution

23

17

General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions

23

18

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual

23

19

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

24

1

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Introduction

The principal investment strategy of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

MCT's current portfolio comprises five properties located in Singapore:

  1. VivoCity, Singapore's largest mall located in the HarbourFront Precinct;
  2. Mapletree Business City ("MBC"), comprising Mapletree Business City I ("MBC I") and
    Mapletree Business City II ("MBC II"), a large-scale integrated office and business park complex with Grade A building specifications supported by ancillary retail space, located in the Alexandra Precinct1;
  3. mTower (former PSA Building), an established integrated development with a 40-storey office block and a three-storey retail centre, Alexandra Retail Centre ("ARC"), located in the Alexandra Precinct;
  4. Mapletree Anson, a 19-storey premium office building located in Singapore's Central Business District; and
  5. Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront ("MLHF"), a premium six-storey office building located in the HarbourFront Precinct.

The consolidated financial statements comprise MCT and its subsidiaries, Mapletree Commercial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd. ("MCTTC"), 80 Alexandra Pte. Ltd. ("80 Alexandra") and Mapletree Business City LLP ("MBC LLP") (collectively "MCT Group") which includes the Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2021, Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

On 1 November 2019, MCT completed the acquisition of MBC II and the common premises located in MBC I through the acquisition of 100.0% of the ordinary shares in the issued share capital of Mapletree Business City Pte. Ltd. ("MBC PL") from Heliconia Realty Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MBC II Acquisition"). Subsequent to the MBC II Acquisition, MBC PL was converted to a limited liability partnership and is now known as MBC LLP. The financial results of MCT Group for financial year ended 31 March 2020 include the contribution from MBC LLP from 1 November 2019, the date of acquisition.

MCT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its adjusted taxable income comprising substantially its income from the letting of its properties and related property services income, interest income from the placement of periodic cash surpluses in bank deposits and after deducting allowable expenses and allowances, as well as its tax-exempt income (if any). With effect from 1 April 2020, the distribution is on a half-yearly2 basis instead of quarterly basis.

Footnotes:

  1. The Alexandra Precinct spans 13.5 hectares and is located in the Queenstown Planning Area along Alexandra Road/Telok Blangah Road. MBC and mTower (former PSA Building) make up the Alexandra Precinct.
  2. Refer to announcement titled "Change to Half-Yearly Reporting and Distribution to Unitholders" dated 22 April 2020.

2

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Summary Results of Mapletree Commercial Trust Group

2H FY20/21

2H FY19/20

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue before government grant

257,582

261,400

(1.5)

Net government grant1

2,744

(2,744)

N.M.

Gross revenue

260,326

258,656

0.6

Property operating expenses

(54,775)

(56,787)

3.5

Net property income

205,551

201,869

1.8

Income available for distribution

163,298

109,1472

49.6

Amount available for distribution

176,2983

109,1472

61.5

Distribution per unit (cents)

5.323

3.372

57.9

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue before government grant

476,253

485,569

(1.9)

Net government grant1

2,744

(2,744)

N.M.

Gross revenue

478,997

482,825

(0.8)

Property operating expenses

(101,987)

(104,885)

2.8

Net property income

377,010

377,940

(0.2)

Income available for distribution

286,720

243,2182

17.9

Amount available for distribution

314,7204

243,2182

29.4

Distribution per unit (cents)

9.494

8.002

18.6

N.M.: not meaningful

Footnotes:

  1. This relates to cash grant and property tax rebates received from the Singapore Government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures and corresponding disbursement to eligible tenants.
  2. In 4Q FY19/20, MCT made capital allowance claims and retained capital distribution totalling S$43.7 million to conserve liquidity in view of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  3. This includes the release of S$13.0 million from the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20.
  4. This includes the release of S$28.0 million from the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20.

Distribution Details

To Unitholders

Distribution period

1

October 2020 to 31 March 2021

Distribution rate / type

Taxable income distribution of 4.83 cents per unit

Capital distribution of 0.49 cent per unit

Trade ex-date

4

May 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Record date

5

May 2021, 5.00 p.m.

Payment date

4

June 2021

3

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement (MCT Group)

Consolidated Statement

2H

2H

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

of Profit or Loss

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue1

260,326

258,656

0.6

478,997

482,825

(0.8)

Property operating

(54,775)

(56,787)

3.5

(101,987)

(104,885)

2.8

expenses

Net property income

205,551

201,869

1.8

377,010

377,940

(0.2)

Finance income

215

472

(54.4)

754

813

(7.3)

Finance expenses

(36,576)

(43,154)

15.2

(76,848)

(78,787)

2.5

Manager's management

fees

- Base fees

(11,077)

(11,068)

(0.1)

(22,458)

(20,031)

(12.1)

- Performance fees

(8,222)

(8,074)

(1.8)

(15,080)

(15,117)

0.2

Trustee's fees

(518)

(518)

-

(1,049)

(952)

(10.2)

Other trust expenses

(517)

(733)

29.5

(1,153)

(1,345)

14.3

Foreign exchange

7,116

(3,367)

N.M.

8,639

(7,900)

N.M.

gain/(loss)2

Net change in fair value

(6,818)

3,695

N.M.

(8,786)

8,885

N.M.

of financial derivative3

Profit before tax and fair

value change in

149,154

139,122

7.2

261,029

263,506

(0.9)

investment properties

Net change in fair value

of investment

11,459

(25,822)

N.M.

(192,420)

279,591

N.M.

properties4

Profit before tax

160,613

113,300

41.8

68,609

543,097

(87.4)

Income tax expense5

(3)

(2)

(50.0)

(3)

(2)

(50.0)

Profit after tax

160,610

113,298

41.8

68,606

543,095

(87.4)

N.M.: not meaningful

4

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

2H

2H

Distribution Statement

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Profit before tax and fair

value change in

149,154

139,122

7.2

261,029

263,506

(0.9)

investment properties

Adjustments:

-

Unrealised foreign

(7,116)

3,367

N.M.

(8,639)

7,900

N.M.

exchange (gain)/loss

-

Net change in fair value

6,818

(3,695)

N.M.

8,786

(8,885)

N.M.

of financial derivative

-

Net effect of other non-

tax deductible items

14,442

(29,647)

N.M.

25,544

(19,303)

N.M.

and other adjustments6

Income available for

distribution to

163,298

109,1477

49.6

286,720

243,2187

17.9

Unitholders

Amount available for

distribution to

176,2988

109,1477

61.5

314,7209

243,2187

29.4

Unitholders

Comprising:

Taxable income

160,094

108,050

48.2

280,224

242,121

15.7

Capital distribution10

16,2048

1,097

N.M.

34,4969

1,097

N.M.

176,298

109,147

61.5

314,720

243,218

29.4

N.M.: not meaningful

Footnotes:

1 This includes cash grant and property tax rebates received from the Singapore Government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures and corresponding disbursement to eligible tenants. Breakdown of the gross revenue is as follows:

2H

2H

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

FY20/21

FY19/20

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue before

257,582

261,400

(1.5)

476,253

485,569

(1.9)

government grant

Net government grant

2,744

(2,744)

N.M.

2,744

(2,744)

N.M.

Gross revenue

260,326

258,656

0.6

478,997

482,825

(0.8)

  1. This relates to the Japanese Yen ("JPY") denominated medium term notes ("MTN") issued in
    March 2015. The foreign exchange gain is unrealised and arose from the translation of the JPY
    MTN into MCTTC's functional currency in Singapore dollar. There is nonetheless no foreign exchange exposure on the principal and interest payments as a cross currency interest rate swap
    ("CCIRS") has been entered into to hedge against any foreign exchange movements. In addition, the unrealised foreign exchange gain has no impact on amount available for distribution to Unitholders.
  2. Net change in the fair value of financial derivative arose from the revaluation of the CCIRS which was entered into to hedge against the foreign currency risk exposure.
    In accordance with SFRS(I) 9, any change in fair value of this derivative financial instrument which is not designated for hedge accounting has to be taken to profit or loss. The change in the fair value of financial derivative has no impact on amount available for distribution to Unitholders.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 10:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 470 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 247 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 2 978 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 7 097 M 5 352 M 5 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
