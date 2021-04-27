Mapletree Commercial Trust : Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement for the Second Half and Financial Year from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Introduction

The principal investment strategy of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

MCT's current portfolio comprises five properties located in Singapore:

VivoCity, Singapore's largest mall located in the HarbourFront Precinct; Mapletree Business City ("MBC"), comprising Mapletree Business City I ("MBC I") and

Mapletree Business City II ("MBC II"), a large-scale integrated office and business park complex with Grade A building specifications supported by ancillary retail space, located in the Alexandra Precinct 1 ; mTower (former PSA Building), an established integrated development with a 40-storey office block and a three-storey retail centre, Alexandra Retail Centre ("ARC"), located in the Alexandra Precinct; Mapletree Anson, a 19-storey premium office building located in Singapore's Central Business District; and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront ("MLHF"), a premium six-storey office building located in the HarbourFront Precinct.

The consolidated financial statements comprise MCT and its subsidiaries, Mapletree Commercial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd. ("MCTTC"), 80 Alexandra Pte. Ltd. ("80 Alexandra") and Mapletree Business City LLP ("MBC LLP") (collectively "MCT Group") which includes the Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2021, Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

On 1 November 2019, MCT completed the acquisition of MBC II and the common premises located in MBC I through the acquisition of 100.0% of the ordinary shares in the issued share capital of Mapletree Business City Pte. Ltd. ("MBC PL") from Heliconia Realty Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MBC II Acquisition"). Subsequent to the MBC II Acquisition, MBC PL was converted to a limited liability partnership and is now known as MBC LLP. The financial results of MCT Group for financial year ended 31 March 2020 include the contribution from MBC LLP from 1 November 2019, the date of acquisition.

MCT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its adjusted taxable income comprising substantially its income from the letting of its properties and related property services income, interest income from the placement of periodic cash surpluses in bank deposits and after deducting allowable expenses and allowances, as well as its tax-exempt income (if any). With effect from 1 April 2020, the distribution is on a half-yearly2 basis instead of quarterly basis.

Footnotes:

The Alexandra Precinct spans 13.5 hectares and is located in the Queenstown Planning Area along Alexandra Road/Telok Blangah Road. MBC and mTower (former PSA Building) make up the Alexandra Precinct. Refer to announcement titled "Change to Half-Yearly Reporting and Distribution to Unitholders" dated 22 April 2020.

2