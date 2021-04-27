Mapletree Commercial Trust : Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement for the Second Half and Financial Year from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
1
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
Introduction
The principal investment strategy of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.
MCT's current portfolio comprises five properties located in Singapore:
VivoCity, Singapore's largest mall located in the HarbourFront Precinct;
Mapletree Business City ("MBC"), comprising Mapletree Business City I ("MBC I") and
Mapletree Business City II ("MBC II"), a large-scale integrated office and business park complex with Grade A building specifications supported by ancillary retail space, located in the Alexandra Precinct1;
mTower (former PSA Building), an established integrated development with a 40-storey office block and a three-storey retail centre, Alexandra Retail Centre ("ARC"), located in the Alexandra Precinct;
Mapletree Anson, a 19-storey premium office building located in Singapore's Central Business District; and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront ("MLHF"), a premium six-storey office building located in the HarbourFront Precinct.
The consolidated financial statements comprise MCT and its subsidiaries, Mapletree Commercial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd. ("MCTTC"), 80 Alexandra Pte. Ltd. ("80 Alexandra") and Mapletree Business City LLP ("MBC LLP") (collectively "MCT Group") which includes the Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2021, Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
On 1 November 2019, MCT completed the acquisition of MBC II and the common premises located in MBC I through the acquisition of 100.0% of the ordinary shares in the issued share capital of Mapletree Business City Pte. Ltd. ("MBC PL") from Heliconia Realty Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MBC II Acquisition"). Subsequent to the MBC II Acquisition, MBC PL was converted to a limited liability partnership and is now known as MBC LLP. The financial results of MCT Group for financial year ended 31 March 2020 include the contribution from MBC LLP from 1 November 2019, the date of acquisition.
MCT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its adjusted taxable income comprising substantially its income from the letting of its properties and related property services income, interest income from the placement of periodic cash surpluses in bank deposits and after deducting allowable expenses and allowances, as well as its tax-exempt income (if any). With effect from 1 April 2020, the distribution is on a half-yearly2 basis instead of quarterly basis.
Footnotes:
The Alexandra Precinct spans 13.5 hectares and is located in the Queenstown Planning Area along Alexandra Road/Telok Blangah Road. MBC and mTower (former PSA Building) make up the Alexandra Precinct.
Refer to announcement titled "Change to Half-Yearly Reporting and Distribution to Unitholders" dated 22 April 2020.
2
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
Summary Results of Mapletree Commercial Trust Group
2H FY20/21
2H FY19/20
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue before government grant
257,582
261,400
(1.5)
Net government grant1
2,744
(2,744)
N.M.
Gross revenue
260,326
258,656
0.6
Property operating expenses
(54,775)
(56,787)
3.5
Net property income
205,551
201,869
1.8
Income available for distribution
163,298
109,1472
49.6
Amount available for distribution
176,2983
109,1472
61.5
Distribution per unit (cents)
5.323
3.372
57.9
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue before government grant
476,253
485,569
(1.9)
Net government grant1
2,744
(2,744)
N.M.
Gross revenue
478,997
482,825
(0.8)
Property operating expenses
(101,987)
(104,885)
2.8
Net property income
377,010
377,940
(0.2)
Income available for distribution
286,720
243,2182
17.9
Amount available for distribution
314,7204
243,2182
29.4
Distribution per unit (cents)
9.494
8.002
18.6
N.M.: not meaningful
Footnotes:
This relates to cash grant and property tax rebates received from the Singapore Government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures and corresponding disbursement to eligible tenants.
In 4Q FY19/20, MCT made capital allowance claims and retained capital distribution totalling S$43.7 million to conserve liquidity in view of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes the release of S$13.0 million from the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20.
This includes the release of S$28.0 million from the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20.
Distribution Details
To Unitholders
Distribution period
1
October 2020 to 31 March 2021
Distribution rate / type
Taxable income distribution of 4.83 cents per unit
Capital distribution of 0.49 cent per unit
Trade ex-date
4
May 2021, 9.00 a.m.
Record date
5
May 2021, 5.00 p.m.
Payment date
4
June 2021
3
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement (MCT Group)
Consolidated Statement
2H
2H
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
of Profit or Loss
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue1
260,326
258,656
0.6
478,997
482,825
(0.8)
Property operating
(54,775)
(56,787)
3.5
(101,987)
(104,885)
2.8
expenses
Net property income
205,551
201,869
1.8
377,010
377,940
(0.2)
Finance income
215
472
(54.4)
754
813
(7.3)
Finance expenses
(36,576)
(43,154)
15.2
(76,848)
(78,787)
2.5
Manager's management
fees
- Base fees
(11,077)
(11,068)
(0.1)
(22,458)
(20,031)
(12.1)
- Performance fees
(8,222)
(8,074)
(1.8)
(15,080)
(15,117)
0.2
Trustee's fees
(518)
(518)
-
(1,049)
(952)
(10.2)
Other trust expenses
(517)
(733)
29.5
(1,153)
(1,345)
14.3
Foreign exchange
7,116
(3,367)
N.M.
8,639
(7,900)
N.M.
gain/(loss)2
Net change in fair value
(6,818)
3,695
N.M.
(8,786)
8,885
N.M.
of financial derivative3
Profit before tax and fair
value change in
149,154
139,122
7.2
261,029
263,506
(0.9)
investment properties
Net change in fair value
of investment
11,459
(25,822)
N.M.
(192,420)
279,591
N.M.
properties4
Profit before tax
160,613
113,300
41.8
68,609
543,097
(87.4)
Income tax expense5
(3)
(2)
(50.0)
(3)
(2)
(50.0)
Profit after tax
160,610
113,298
41.8
68,606
543,095
(87.4)
N.M.: not meaningful
4
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
2H
2H
Distribution Statement
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Profit before tax and fair
value change in
149,154
139,122
7.2
261,029
263,506
(0.9)
investment properties
Adjustments:
-
Unrealised foreign
(7,116)
3,367
N.M.
(8,639)
7,900
N.M.
exchange (gain)/loss
-
Net change in fair value
6,818
(3,695)
N.M.
8,786
(8,885)
N.M.
of financial derivative
-
Net effect of other non-
tax deductible items
14,442
(29,647)
N.M.
25,544
(19,303)
N.M.
and other adjustments6
Income available for
distribution to
163,298
109,1477
49.6
286,720
243,2187
17.9
Unitholders
Amount available for
distribution to
176,2988
109,1477
61.5
314,7209
243,2187
29.4
Unitholders
Comprising:
Taxable income
160,094
108,050
48.2
280,224
242,121
15.7
Capital distribution10
16,2048
1,097
N.M.
34,4969
1,097
N.M.
176,298
109,147
61.5
314,720
243,218
29.4
N.M.: not meaningful
Footnotes:
1 This includes cash grant and property tax rebates received from the Singapore Government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures and corresponding disbursement to eligible tenants. Breakdown of the gross revenue is as follows:
2H
2H
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
FY20/21
FY19/20
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue before
257,582
261,400
(1.5)
476,253
485,569
(1.9)
government grant
Net government grant
2,744
(2,744)
N.M.
2,744
(2,744)
N.M.
Gross revenue
260,326
258,656
0.6
478,997
482,825
(0.8)
This relates to the Japanese Yen ("JPY") denominated medium term notes ("MTN") issued in
March 2015. The foreign exchange gain is unrealised and arose from the translation of the JPY
MTN into MCTTC's functional currency in Singapore dollar. There is nonetheless no foreign exchange exposure on the principal and interest payments as a cross currency interest rate swap
("CCIRS") has been entered into to hedge against any foreign exchange movements. In addition, the unrealised foreign exchange gain has no impact on amount available for distribution to Unitholders.
Net change in the fair value of financial derivative arose from the revaluation of the CCIRS which was entered into to hedge against the foreign currency risk exposure.
In accordance with SFRS(I) 9, any change in fair value of this derivative financial instrument which is not designated for hedge accounting has to be taken to profit or loss. The change in the fair value of financial derivative has no impact on amount available for distribution to Unitholders.
5
