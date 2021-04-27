Mapletree Commercial Trust : Notice of Record and Distribution Payment Date

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF RECORD AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 for the purpose of determining unitholders' entitlements to MCT's distribution. MCT has announced a distribution of 5.32 Singapore cents per unit in MCT ("Unit") for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021. The distribution of 5.32 Singapore cents per Unit comprises a taxable income component of 4.83 Singapore cents per Unit and a capital component of 0.49 Singapore cent per Unit.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with units in MCT as at 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 will be entitled to the distribution that will be paid by Friday, 4 June 2021.

Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes

The capital component of the distribution is treated as a return of capital for Singapore income tax purposes. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. The taxable income component of the distribution is a distribution of income to Unitholders of MCT for Singapore income tax purposes. Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income distribution in certain circumstances. The following paragraphs describe the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from such distribution. The following categories of Unitholders will receive a gross distribution (i.e. no tax will be deducted from the taxable income distribution):- Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals; Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore; Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore; Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) registered or constituted in Singapore; Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act (Cap. 145); and

1