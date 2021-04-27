For Immediate Release Mapletree Commercial Trust Records Full Year Distribution Per Unit of 9.49 Cents 2H FY20/21 net property income ("NPI") rose 1.8% year-on-year mostly due to Mapletree Business City ("MBC") II's full period contribution and tapering of COVID-19 rental rebates

MBC continues to be an anchor of stability Singapore, 27 April 2021 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. ("MCTM"), as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), is pleased to report that 2H FY20/21 NPI rose 1.8% year-on-year, mostly due to MBC II's full period contribution and tapering of COVID-19 rental rebates to retail tenants. Including the part release of the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20, 2H FY20/21 DPU grew 57.9% year-on- year to 5.32 Singapore cents, bringing full year DPU to 9.49 Singapore cents. Ms Sharon Lim, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "FY20/21 was an extraordinary year for everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a host of challenges that still persist today. Notwithstanding, we continued our approach in managing MCT proactively and nimbly. With a view to safeguard the long-term health of the retail sector, we provided meaningful assistance to eligible retail tenants to weather the headwinds. Although our full year financial performance was dampened by the COVID-19 rental rebates, MBC II's maiden full year contribution helped to cushion against the impact." Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. 10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 200708826C

Summary of MCT's Results 2H FY20/21 2H FY19/20 Variance (S$'000) (S$'000) (%) Gross revenue before government grant 257,582 261,400 (1.5) Net government grant1 2,744 (2,744) N.M. Gross revenue 260,326 258,656 0.6 Property operating expenses (54,775) (56,787) 3.5 Net property income 205,551 201,869 1.8 Distributable amount before adjustments for capital allowance claims and capital 163,298 153,391 6.5 distribution Amount available for distribution 176,2982 109,1473 61.5 Distribution per unit (cents) 5.322 3.373 57.9 FY20/21 FY19/20 Variance (S$'000) (S$'000) (%) Gross revenue before government grant 476,253 485,569 (1.9) Net government grant1 2,744 (2,744) N.M. Gross revenue 478,997 482,825 (0.8) Property operating expenses (101,987) (104,885) 2.8 Net property income 377,010 377,940 (0.2) Distributable amount before adjustments for capital allowance claims and capital 286,720 287,587 (0.3) distribution Amount available for distribution 314,7204 243,2183 29.4 Distribution per unit (cents) 9.494 8.003 18.6 "In spite of the distractions from COVID-19, we managed to secure a further expansion by existing tenant, adidas, at VivoCity. Following adidas Originals' flagship store that was successfully opened last December, adidas launched another flagship store for its Performance line in April 2021. Spanning over 13,000 square feet, this Performance store is more than three times its previous footprint and is the largest in Singapore. adidas has also debuted the MakerLab right here, where apparels, shoes and sports gear can be customised 1 2 3 4 This relates to cash grant and property tax rebates received from the Singapore Government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures and corresponding disbursement to eligible tenants Includes the release of S$13.0 million from the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20 In 4Q FY19/20, MCT made capital allowance claims and retained capital distribution totalling S$43.7 million to conserve liquidity in view of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic Includes the release of S$28.0 million from the retained cash carried forward from 4Q FY19/20 2

on the spot. Our expanding collection of concept stores is a treat for shoppers and will certainly strengthen VivoCity's position as a key destination mall." Ms Lim added, "We are cautiously optimistic now that Singapore has further relaxed its safe distancing measures and allowed more people to return to their workplace. With the expansion of vaccination programme in the country, we look forward to clearer skies ahead especially when global travel resumes." OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Portfolio NPI for FY20/21 dropped 0.2% year-on-year, with a 78.7% NPI margin. This was largely due to rental rebates granted to eligible retail tenants impacted by COVID-19 but mitigated by the full year contribution from MBC II which was acquired on 1 November 2019. As at 31 March 2021, the committed occupancy of the portfolio was 97.1%5. Performance at VivoCity Both tenant sales and shopper traffic have recovered progressively since Phase Two of reopening from 19 June 2020 with the rebound in tenant sales continuing to outpace shopper traffic. In tandem with the phased easing of COVID-19 protocols, monthly tenant sales in 4Q FY20/21 have recovered to more than 86% of pre-COVID levels6 . This compares well against 1Q FY20/21, 2Q FY20/21 and 3Q FY20/21, which recorded sales amounting to 36.6%, 78.0% and 85.9% respectively over the comparable quarters in the last financial year. Mainly due to rental rebates granted to eligible tenants impacted by COVID-19, FY20/21 gross revenue and NPI contracted 19.5% and 20.8% respectively from FY19/20. As at 31 March 2021, VivoCity was 99.1% committed. 5 6 The committed occupancy for the portfolio would be 95.9% assuming the lease pre-termination at mTower had occurred before 31 March 2021 and the space had remained uncommitted as at 31 March 2021 Compared against the period from January 2019 to March 2019. This is because the data for the period from January 2020 to March 2020 is not comparable due to the onset of COVID-19 3

Resilience from the Office/Business Park Assets FY20/21 gross revenue and NPI from the office/business park assets were respectively higher by 13.7% and 14.7% year-on-year. This was largely driven by MBC II's full year contribution, as well as higher contribution from Mapletree Anson due to higher occupancy and step-up rents in existing leases. As at 31 March 2021, MBC I and mTower were 94.6% and 91.7%7 committed respectively. MBC II, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront ("MLHF") reported full occupancy. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT In navigating the COVID-19 uncertainties, MCT's capital approach continues to be disciplined. As at 31 March 2021, the debt maturity profile remained well-distributed with no more than 24% of debt due for refinancing in any financial year. More than S$600 million of cash and undrawn committed facilities were available, providing ample liquidity to meet working capital and financial obligations. Subsequent to the reporting year, S$70.0 million of medium term notes were redeemed, thus completing all FY21/22 refinancing ahead of time. MCT's total investment properties were valued at S$8.7 billion as at 31 March 2021, largely stable as compared to the interim valuation on 30 September 2020. Consequently, net asset value per Unit was S$1.72 as at 31 March 2021. As at 31 March 2021, the average term to maturity of debt was 4.2 years and the aggregate leverage was 33.9%. Approximately 70.7% of the total debt of S$3,032.9 million was fixed by way of fixed rate debt or interest rate swaps. As at 31 March 2021, the weighted average all- in cost of debt was 2.48% per annum and the interest coverage ratio was approximately 4.4 times. DISTRIBUTION TO UNITHOLDERS DPU for 2H FY20/21 is 5.32 Singapore cents. Unitholders can expect to receive the distribution on Friday, 4 June 2021. The Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of MCT will be closed 7 The committed occupancy for mTower would be 79.7% assuming the lease pre-termination had occurred before 31 March 2021 and the space had remained uncommitted as at 31 March 2021 4

at 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 for purposes of determining each Unitholder's entitlement to the distribution. About Mapletree Commercial Trust Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets. MCT's portfolio comprises VivoCity, Mapletree Business City, mTower, Mapletree Anson and MLHF. These five assets have a total NLA of 5.0 million square feet with a total value of S$8.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com. About the Manager - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. MCT is managed by Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. The Manager's main responsibility is to manage MCT's assets and liabilities for the benefit of Unitholders. The Manager is also responsible for setting the strategic direction of MCT on the acquisition, divestment and/or enhancement of assets of MCT in accordance with its stated investment strategy. The Manager's key objectives are to provide Unitholders of MCT with an attractive rate of return on their investment through regular and relatively stable distributions and to achieve long-term growth in DPU and net asset value per Unit, with an appropriate capital structure for MCT. About the Sponsor - Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("Mapletree") is a leading real estate development, investment, capital and property management company headquartered in Singapore. Its strategic focus is to invest in markets and real estate sectors with good growth potential. By combining its key strengths, the Group has established a track record of award-winning projects, and delivers consistent and high returns across real estate asset classes. As at 31 March 2020, Mapletree has assets under management of S$60.5 billion, comprising office, retail, logistics, industrial, data centre, residential and lodging properties. The Group manages four Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and six private equity real estate funds, which hold a diverse portfolio of assets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("US"). The Group's assets are located across 13 markets globally, namely Singapore, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the UK, the US and Vietnam. To support its global operations, Mapletree has established an extensive network of offices in these countries. For more information, please visit www.mapletree.com.sg. 5

