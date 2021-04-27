Log in
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Valuation of Properties under Mapletree Commercial Trust Group

04/27/2021 | 06:19am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

VALUATION OF PROPERTIES UNDER MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST GROUP

Singapore, 27 April 2021 - In compliance with the Monetary Authority of Singapore "Code on Collective Investment Schemes Appendix 6 - Property Funds" and pursuant to Rule 703 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the Manager has obtained independent valuations as at 31 March 2021 for all properties owned by MCT Group.

The aggregate value of MCT Group's properties comprising VivoCity, Mapletree Business City ("MBC") I and MBC II, mTower1, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront was S$8,737.0 million as at 31 March 2021. The valuation details for the respective properties are set out below.

Date of Valuation

31 March 2021

Description of Property

Owner

Valuation

Valuer

(S$ million)

VivoCity

DBS Trustee Limited

3,148.0

Savills Valuation and

1 HarbourFront Walk,

(as Trustee of MCT)

Professional Services

Singapore 098585

(S) Pte. Ltd.

Mapletree Business City I2

DBS Trustee Limited

2,226.0

CBRE Pte. Ltd.

10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang

(as Trustee of MCT)

Road, Singapore 117438 /

117439 / 117440

  1. Former PSA Building
  2. Comprising the strata lease over level two to the rooftop of the office and business park components

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Date of Valuation

31 March 2021

Description of Property

Owner

Valuation

Valuer

(S$ million)

Mapletree Business City II

Mapletree Business

1,535.0

CBRE Pte. Ltd.

Part 20, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80

City LLP

Pasir Panjang Road,

Singapore 117439 / 117383 /

117384 / 117385 / 117371 /

117372

mTower

DBS Trustee Limited

742.0

CBRE Pte. Ltd.

(excludes 17th-21st, 33rd & 39th

(as Trustee of MCT)

storeys)

460 Alexandra Road,

Singapore 119963

Mapletree Anson

DBS Trustee Limited

747.0

CBRE Pte. Ltd.

60 Anson Road,

(as Trustee of MCT)

Singapore 079914

Bank of America Merrill

DBS Trustee Limited

339.0

CBRE Pte. Ltd.

Lynch HarbourFront

(as Trustee of MCT)

2 HarbourFront Place,

Singapore 098499

Copies of the valuation reports will be available for inspection, only by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office during business hours, for three months from the date of this announcement.

For enquires and inspection appointments, please contact:

Jane Sng (Ms)

Investor Relations

DID: +65 6804 8324

Email: jane.sng@mapletree.com.sg

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No.200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 10:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
