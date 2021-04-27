Mapletree Commercial Trust : Valuation of Properties under Mapletree Commercial Trust Group

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

VALUATION OF PROPERTIES UNDER MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST GROUP

Singapore, 27 April 2021 - In compliance with the Monetary Authority of Singapore "Code on Collective Investment Schemes Appendix 6 - Property Funds" and pursuant to Rule 703 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the Manager has obtained independent valuations as at 31 March 2021 for all properties owned by MCT Group.

The aggregate value of MCT Group's properties comprising VivoCity, Mapletree Business City ("MBC") I and MBC II, mTower1, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront was S$8,737.0 million as at 31 March 2021. The valuation details for the respective properties are set out below.

Date of Valuation 31 March 2021 Description of Property Owner Valuation Valuer (S$ million) VivoCity DBS Trustee Limited 3,148.0 Savills Valuation and 1 HarbourFront Walk, (as Trustee of MCT) Professional Services Singapore 098585 (S) Pte. Ltd. Mapletree Business City I2 DBS Trustee Limited 2,226.0 CBRE Pte. Ltd. 10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang (as Trustee of MCT) Road, Singapore 117438 / 117439 / 117440

Former PSA Building Comprising the strata lease over level two to the rooftop of the office and business park components

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

