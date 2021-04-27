Mapletree Commercial Trust : Valuation of Properties under Mapletree Commercial Trust Group

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
VALUATION OF PROPERTIES UNDER MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST GROUP
Singapore, 27 April 2021 - In compliance with the Monetary Authority of Singapore "Code on Collective Investment Schemes Appendix 6 - Property Funds" and pursuant to Rule 703 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the Manager has obtained independent valuations as at 31 March 2021 for all properties owned by MCT Group.
The aggregate value of MCT Group's properties comprising VivoCity, Mapletree Business City ("MBC") I and MBC II, mTower1, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront was S$8,737.0 million as at 31 March 2021. The valuation details for the respective properties are set out below.
|
Date of Valuation
|
|
31 March 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of Property
|
Owner
|
Valuation
|
Valuer
|
|
|
(S$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
VivoCity
|
DBS Trustee Limited
|
3,148.0
|
Savills Valuation and
|
1 HarbourFront Walk,
|
(as Trustee of MCT)
|
|
Professional Services
|
Singapore 098585
|
|
|
(S) Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Mapletree Business City I2
|
DBS Trustee Limited
|
2,226.0
|
CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|
10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang
|
(as Trustee of MCT)
|
|
|
Road, Singapore 117438 /
|
|
|
|
117439 / 117440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Former PSA Building
-
Comprising the strata lease over level two to the rooftop of the office and business park components
Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
|
Date of Valuation
|
|
31 March 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of Property
|
Owner
|
Valuation
|
Valuer
|
|
|
(S$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mapletree Business City II
|
Mapletree Business
|
1,535.0
|
CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|
Part 20, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80
|
City LLP
|
|
|
Pasir Panjang Road,
|
|
|
|
Singapore 117439 / 117383 /
|
|
|
|
117384 / 117385 / 117371 /
|
|
|
|
117372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mTower
|
DBS Trustee Limited
|
742.0
|
CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|
(excludes 17th-21st, 33rd & 39th
|
(as Trustee of MCT)
|
|
|
storeys)
|
|
|
|
460 Alexandra Road,
|
|
|
|
Singapore 119963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mapletree Anson
|
DBS Trustee Limited
|
747.0
|
CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|
60 Anson Road,
|
(as Trustee of MCT)
|
|
|
Singapore 079914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of America Merrill
|
DBS Trustee Limited
|
339.0
|
CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|
Lynch HarbourFront
|
(as Trustee of MCT)
|
|
|
2 HarbourFront Place,
|
|
|
|
Singapore 098499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copies of the valuation reports will be available for inspection, only by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office during business hours, for three months from the date of this announcement.
For enquires and inspection appointments, please contact:
Jane Sng (Ms)
Investor Relations
DID: +65 6804 8324
Email: jane.sng@mapletree.com.sg
By Order of the Board
Wan Kwong Weng
Joint Company Secretary
Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
(Company Registration No.200708826C)
As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust
