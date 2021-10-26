Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/25
2.74 SGD   +0.74%
08:06aMapletree Industrial Trust Delivers 11.9% Year-on-Year Growth for 2QFY21/22 Distribution per Unit
PU
07:56aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:56aCAPITAL GAINS DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2Q & 1HFY2021/2022 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

-

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group

2

-

Introduction

3

1.1

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

4

- 5

1.2

Distribution Statement

5

1.3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

1.4

Statements of Financial Position

7

- 8

1.5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

9 - 10

1.6 (i)

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT Group

11

- 12

1.6 (ii)

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT

12

- 13

2

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statement

13

- 25

3.1

Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement

25

3.2

Review of Performance

26

- 28

3.3

Variance from Prospect Statement

28

3.4

Outlook and Prospects

29

3.5

Distributions

30

- 31

3.6

General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions

31

3.7

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

31

3.8

Additional information required pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing

32

Manual

3.9

Confirmation by the Board

32

1

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")

2QFY21/22

1QFY21/22

Variance

2QFY20/21

Variance

%

%

Gross revenue (S$'000)2

155,560

128,059

21.5

103,350

50.5

Net property income (S$'000)2

120,320

104,719

14.9

81,602

47.4

Amount available for distribution

90,784

83,991

8.1

72,884

24.6

(S$'000)2

- to perpetual securities

2,407

1,295

85.9

-

**

holders

- to Unitholders

88,377

82,696

6.9

72,884

21.3

No. of units in issue ('000)

2,659,699

2,659,368

*

2,350,379

13.2

Distribution per unit (cents)

3.47

3.35

3.6

3.10

11.9

1HFY21/22

1HFY20/21

Variance

%

Gross revenue (S$'000)2

283,619

202,456

40.1

Net property income (S$'000)2

225,039

160,254

40.4

Amount available for distribution

174,775

143,442

21.8

(S$'000)2

- to perpetual securities

3,702

-

**

holders

- to Unitholders

171,073

143,442

19.3

No. of units in issue ('000)

2,659,699

2,350,379

13.2

Distribution per unit (cents)

6.82

5.97

14.2

  • Percentage is less than 0.1%
  • Not meaningful
    Notes:
    1. MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
    2. Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint ventures. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") has been consolidated.

2

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Introduction

MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.

MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.

On 11 May 2021, MIT issued S$300,000,000 in principal amount of 3.15% fixed rate perpetual securities. The perpetual securities were issued under the S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme. The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date, with the redemption at the option of MIT on 11 May 2026 and each distribution payment date thereafter, and will bear an initial rate of distribution of 3.15% per annum for the first five years. Distributions are payable semi-annually at the discretion of MIT and will be non-cumulative.

On 20 May 2021, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. to acquire 29 data centres located in the United States of America (the "New Portfolio") at an aggregated purchase consideration of US$1,320.0 million (approximately S$1,795.2 million1). The acquisition was completed on 22 July 2021.

In connection with the acquisition, MIT conducted an Equity Fund Raising exercise, comprising a private placement and a preferential offering. On 1 June 2021, MIT issued 190,259,000 new units at the issue price of S$2.696 per unit through the private placement. Pursuant to the private placement, the total number of units in issue was 2,541,791,154. On 21 June 2021, MIT issued 117,576,607 new units at the issue price of S$2.640 per unit through the preferential offering. Pursuant to the preferential offering, the total number of units in issue was 2,659,367,761.

Gross proceeds of approximately S$512.9 million and S$310.4 million were raised from the private placement and preferential offering respectively, aggregating the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising exercise to approximately S$823.3 million.

On 25 June 2021, MIT completed the divestment of investment property at 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million2.

As at 30 September 2021, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.5 billion, which comprised 86 properties in Singapore and 57 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).

MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.

  1. Based on the exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.36.
  2. Financial effects were recognised in 1QFY21/22.

3

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

2Q

2Q

1H

1H

FY21/22

FY20/21

Variance

FY21/22

FY20/21

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

155,560

103,350

50.5

283,619

202,456

40.1

Property operating

(35,240)

(21,748)

62.0

(58,580)

(42,202)

38.8

expenses

Net property income

120,320

81,602

47.4

225,039

160,254

40.4

Interest income

31

107

(71.0)

29

216

(86.6)

Borrowing costs

(17,400)

(12,015)

44.8

(32,638)

(22,583)

44.5

Manager's management

fees

-

Base fees

(9,294)

(6,483)

43.4

(17,087)

(12,143)

40.7

-

Performance fees

(4,353)

(2,968)

46.7

(8,135)

(5,799)

40.3

Trustee's fees

(235)

(186)

26.3

(441)

(351)

25.6

Other trust expenses

(851)

(458)

85.8

(1,557)

(814)

91.3

Net foreign exchange

4,052

264

>100.0

3,598

(170)

**

gain/(loss)

Gain on divestment of

-

-

-

507

-

**

investment property1

Net change in fair value

(72)

-

**

(72)

-

**

of financial derivatives

Share of joint ventures'

8,945

12,274

(27.1)

17,925

26,022

(31.1)

results2

Profit for the period

101,143

72,137

40.2

187,168

144,632

29.4

before tax

Income tax expense

(3,281)

(201)

>100.0

(4,695)

(201)

>100.0

- Current income tax

(1,329)

(157)

>100.0

(1,444)

(157)

>100.0

- Deferred tax3

(1,952)

(44)

>100.0

(3,251)

(44)

>100.0

Profit for the period

97,862

71,936

36.0

182,473

144,431

26.3

Attributable to:

Perpetual securities

2,407

-

**

3,702

-

**

holders

Unitholders

95,455

71,936

32.7

178,771

144,431

23.8

Profit for the period

97,862

71,936

36.0

182,473

144,431

26.3

Earnings per unit

("EPU")

3.68

3.07

7.17

6.35

  • - Basic and Diluted

  • Not meaningful

Notes:

  1. Gain on divestment of investment property relates to the divestment of 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million.
  2. Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted at the Group level. With effect from 1 September 2020, upon completion of the acquisition of the remaining 60.0% interest, financial results of the 14 data centres in the United States of America previously held under MRDCT has been consolidated.

4

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss(continued)

3. Deferred tax expense is recognised on operations from the wholly-owned North American portfolio in accordance with the accounting standards.

1.2 Distribution Statement

2Q

2Q

1H

1H

FY21/22

FY20/21

Variance

FY21/22

FY20/21

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Profit for the period

attributable to

95,455

71,936

32.7

178,771

144,431

23.8

Unitholders

Adjustment for net effect

of non-tax

deductible/

(13,352)

(10,992)

21.5

(20,600)

(22,376)

(7.9)

(chargeable) items and

other adjustments1

Distribution declared by

6,274

11,940

(47.5)

12,902

21,387

(39.7)

joint venture

Amount available for

distribution to

88,377

72,884

21.3

171,073

143,442

19.3

Unitholders

Note:

1. Non-tax deductible/(chargeable) items and other adjustments include share of joint ventures' results, adjustments for rental incentives, income tax expense, management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees and financing related costs.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
08:06aMapletree Industrial Trust Delivers 11.9% Year-on-Year Growth for 2QFY21/22 Distributio..
PU
07:56aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:56aCAPITAL GAINS DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:56aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:56aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
PU
07:56a2Q & 1HFY2021/2022 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement
PU
09/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the S..
PU
09/27Mapletree Industrial Trust Enters into A New Loan Facility Agreement
CI
09/24MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Quarter a..
PU
08/24MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Investor Presentation Slides - August 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 580 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 343 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2022 2 999 M 2 227 M 2 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 7 288 M 5 410 M 5 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Industrial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,74 SGD
Average target price 3,21 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Chor Gek Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST-5.19%5 410
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.96%73 845
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.34%45 445
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.17.24%31 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION18.82%28 764
SEGRO PLC35.92%21 332