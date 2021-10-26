Capital Gains Distribution::Mandatory

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended)) ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE 26 October 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("M IT") will be closed at 5.00pm on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlements to MIT's distribution (the "Record Date "). MIT has announced a distribution of 3.47 Singapore cents per unit in MIT ("Unit") for Second Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 ("2QFY21/22 Distribution"). The 2QFY21/22 Distribution of 3.47 Singapore cents per Unit comprises a taxable income component of 2.43 Singaporecents per Unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.97 Singapore cent per Unit and other gain component of 0.07 Singapore cent per Unit. Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with Units as at 5.00pm on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 will be entitled to the 2QFY21/22 Distribution that will be paid by Friday, 3 December 2021. Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes The tax-exempt income component of the distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. The other gain component of the distribution is not taxable in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component in certain circumstances. The following paragraphs describe the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from the taxable income component of the distribution. The following categories of Unitholders will receive a gross distribution (i.e. no tax will be deducted from the taxable income component): Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the Units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals; Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore; Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore; Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore; 1

Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act (Cap. 145); and Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange -traded funds which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment. To receive a gross distribution,Unitholders in category 4(b) to 4(f) above must complete a prescribed form - the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" (" Form A "). These categories of Unitholders, unless they are exempt from tax because of their own circumstances, will have to pay income tax subsequently at their own applicable tax rates. Unitholders in category 4(a) are not required to submit any form. The gross distribution received by these Unitholders (irrespective of their taxresidence status) is exempt from tax. However, this tax exemption does not apply to such Unitholders in respect of distribution derived by them through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Tax at the reduced rate of 10% will be deducted from the distribution made to Unitholders which are: foreign non-individual; and qualifying non-resident fund. A foreign non-individual is one who is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and: who does not have any permanent establishment in Singapore; or who carries on any operation through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation. A qualifying non-resident fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13CA, 13X or 13Y of the Income Tax Act that is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and: does not have any permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore); or carries on any operation through a permanent establishment in Sing apore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation. 11 To receive the distribution net of and (b) are required to complete tax deducted at 10%, Unitholders in categories 8(a) Form A. 2

Beneficial owners of Units who hold Units through depository agents will receive: gross distribution if they are persons described in categories 4(a) to 4(f); and distribution net of tax deducted at 10% if they are Unitholders described in categories 8(a) and (b) above. To receive gross distribution and distribution net of tax deducted at 10%, depository agents are required to complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" (" Form B ") and its annexes. Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents respectively, by MIT's unit registrar (the " Unit Registrar "), Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. located at 50 Raffles Place #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, on or around Monday, 8 November 2021 . Unitholders ( Form A ) and the depository agents ( Form B and its annexes) will have to ensure that their duly completed forms are received by the Unit Registrar by 5.00pm on Friday, 19 November 2021 . Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and the Trustee and the Manager of MIT will be obliged to deduct tax at the rate of 17% from the distribution. Unitholders who hold Units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme do not have to return any form. They will receive gross distribution. Declaration in Income Tax Return This distribution is considered as income for the year 2022. Beneficial owners of the distribution, other than those who are exempted from tax on the distribution or who are entitled to the reduced tax rate of 10%, are required to declare the gross amount of the taxable income component of the distribution as taxable income in their Singapore income tax return for the year of assessment 2023. Important Reminder Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return Form A or Form B (and its annexes) to the Unit Registrar's office by 5.00pm on Friday, 19 November 2021 in order to receive the distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10%) as described above. 3

Important Dates Date Event 5.00pm, Monday 1 November 2021 Last day of trading on "cum" basis 9.00am, Tuesday 2 November 2021 Units will be traded ex-distribution 5.00pm, Wednesday 3 November 2021 Closure of MIT's Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders 5.00pm, Friday 19 November 2021 Unitholders and depository agents must have completed and returned Form A or Form B, as applicable, to the Unit Registrar (Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. located at 50 Raffles Place #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623) Friday, 3 December 2021 Payment of distribution Should Unitholders have any queries in relation to these procedures, please do not hesitate to contact: Melissa TAN Director, Investor Relations Tel: +65 6377 6113 Email: melissa.tanhl@mapletree.com.sg CHENG Mui Lian Manager, Investor Relations Tel: +65 6377 4536 Email: cheng.muilian@mapletree.com.sg Or visit MIT's website at www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.com By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust 4

