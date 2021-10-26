Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/25
2.74 SGD   +0.74%
08:06aMapletree Industrial Trust Delivers 11.9% Year-on-Year Growth for 2QFY21/22 Distribution per Unit
PU
07:56aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:56aCAPITAL GAINS DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

26 October 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("M IT") will be closed at 5.00pm on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlements to MIT's distribution (the "Record Date "). MIT has announced a distribution of 3.47 Singapore cents per unit in MIT ("Unit") for Second Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 ("2QFY21/22 Distribution"). The 2QFY21/22 Distribution of 3.47 Singapore cents per Unit comprises a taxable income component of 2.43 Singaporecents per Unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.97 Singapore cent per Unit and other gain component of 0.07 Singapore cent per Unit.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with Units as at 5.00pm on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 will be entitled to the 2QFY21/22 Distribution that will be paid by Friday, 3 December 2021.

Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes

  1. The tax-exempt income component of the distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.
  2. The other gain component of the distribution is not taxable in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.
  3. Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component in certain circumstances. The following paragraphs describe the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from the taxable income component of the distribution.
  4. The following categories of Unitholders will receive a gross distribution (i.e. no tax will be deducted from the taxable income component):
    1. Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the Units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals;
    2. Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore;
    3. Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore;
    4. Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore;

1

  1. Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act (Cap. 145); and
  2. Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange -traded funds which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment.
  1. To receive a gross distribution,Unitholders in category 4(b) to 4(f) above must complete a prescribed form - the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" (" Form A").
  2. These categories of Unitholders, unless they are exempt from tax because of their own circumstances, will have to pay income tax subsequently at their own applicable tax rates.
  3. Unitholders in category 4(a) are not required to submit any form. The gross distribution received by these Unitholders (irrespective of their taxresidence status) is exempt from tax. However, this tax exemption does not apply to such Unitholders in respect of distribution derived by them through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession.
  4. Tax at the reduced rate of 10% will be deducted from the distribution made to Unitholders which are:
    1. foreign non-individual; and
    2. qualifying non-resident fund.
  6. A foreign non-individual is one who is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and:
    1. who does not have any permanent establishment in Singapore; or
    2. who carries on any operation through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation.
  8. A qualifying non-resident fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13CA, 13X or 13Y of the Income Tax Act that is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and:
    1. does not have any permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore); or
    2. carries on any operation through a permanent establishment in Sing apore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation.

11 To receive the distribution net of and (b) are required to complete

tax deducted at 10%, Unitholders in categories 8(a) Form A.

2

  1. Beneficial owners of Units who hold Units through depository agents will receive:
    1. gross distribution if they are persons described in categories 4(a) to 4(f); and
    2. distribution net of tax deducted at 10% if they are Unitholders described in categories 8(a) and (b) above.
  3. To receive gross distribution and distribution net of tax deducted at 10%, depository agents are required to complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form B") and its annexes.
  4. Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents respectively, by MIT's unit registrar (the "Unit Registrar"), Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. located at 50 Raffles Place #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, on or around Monday, 8 November 2021.
  5. Unitholders (Form A) and the depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to ensure that their duly completed forms are received by the Unit Registrar by 5.00pm on Friday, 19 November 2021. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and the Trustee and the Manager of MIT will be obliged to deduct tax at the rate of 17% from the distribution.
  6. Unitholders who hold Units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme do not have to return any form. They will receive gross distribution.

Declaration in Income Tax Return

This distribution is considered as income for the year 2022. Beneficial owners of the distribution, other than those who are exempted from tax on the distribution or who are entitled to the reduced tax rate of 10%, are required to declare the gross amount of the taxable income component of the distribution as taxable income in their Singapore income tax return for the year of assessment 2023.

Important Reminder

Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return Form A or Form B (and its annexes) to the Unit Registrar's office by 5.00pm on Friday, 19 November 2021 in order to receive the distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10%) as described above.

3

Important Dates

Date

Event

5.00pm, Monday 1 November 2021

Last day of trading on "cum" basis

9.00am, Tuesday 2 November 2021

Units will be traded ex-distribution

5.00pm, Wednesday 3 November 2021

Closure of MIT's Transfer Books and Register of

Unitholders

5.00pm, Friday 19 November 2021

Unitholders and depository agents must have

completed and returned Form A or Form B, as

applicable, to the Unit Registrar (Boardroom

Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. located

at 50 Raffles Place #32-01 Singapore Land

Tower, Singapore 048623)

Friday, 3 December 2021

Payment of distribution

Should Unitholders have any queries in relation to these procedures, please do not hesitate to contact:

Melissa TAN

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6377 6113

Email: melissa.tanhl@mapletree.com.sg

CHENG Mui Lian

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6377 4536

Email: cheng.muilian@mapletree.com.sg

Or visit MIT's website at www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.com

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

4

Important Notice

The value of Units and the income

derived from them may fall as w ell as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits

in, or guaranteed by, the Manager

or any of its

affiliates. An investment in Units is

subject to investment risks,

including the possible loss of the principal amount

invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units w hile the Units

are listed. It is intended that

Unitholders of MIT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX- ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

5

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
08:06aMapletree Industrial Trust Delivers 11.9% Year-on-Year Growth for 2QFY21/22 Distributio..
PU
07:56aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:56aCAPITAL GAINS DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:56aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:56aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
PU
07:56a2Q & 1HFY2021/2022 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement
PU
09/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the S..
PU
09/27Mapletree Industrial Trust Enters into A New Loan Facility Agreement
CI
09/24MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Quarter a..
PU
08/24MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Investor Presentation Slides - August 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 580 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 343 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2022 2 999 M 2 227 M 2 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 7 288 M 5 410 M 5 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Industrial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,74 SGD
Average target price 3,21 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Chor Gek Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST-5.19%5 410
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.96%73 845
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.34%45 445
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.17.24%31 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION18.82%28 764
SEGRO PLC35.92%21 332