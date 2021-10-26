Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item No.
Description
Page No.
-
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group
2
-
Introduction
3
1.1
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
4
- 5
1.2
Distribution Statement
5
1.3
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
1.4
Statements of Financial Position
7
- 8
1.5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
9 - 10
1.6 (i)
Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT Group
11
- 12
1.6 (ii)
Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT
12
- 13
2
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statement
13
- 25
3.1
Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement
25
3.2
Review of Performance
26
- 28
3.3
Variance from Prospect Statement
28
3.4
Outlook and Prospects
29
3.5
Distributions
30
- 31
3.6
General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions
31
3.7
Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
31
3.8
Additional information required pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing
32
Manual
3.9
Confirmation by the Board
32
1
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")
2QFY21/22
1QFY21/22
Variance
2QFY20/21
Variance
%
%
Gross revenue (S$'000)2
155,560
128,059
21.5
103,350
50.5
Net property income (S$'000)2
120,320
104,719
14.9
81,602
47.4
Amount available for distribution
90,784
83,991
8.1
72,884
24.6
(S$'000)2
- to perpetual securities
2,407
1,295
85.9
-
**
holders
- to Unitholders
88,377
82,696
6.9
72,884
21.3
No. of units in issue ('000)
2,659,699
2,659,368
*
2,350,379
13.2
Distribution per unit (cents)
3.47
3.35
3.6
3.10
11.9
1HFY21/22
1HFY20/21
Variance
%
Gross revenue (S$'000)2
283,619
202,456
40.1
Net property income (S$'000)2
225,039
160,254
40.4
Amount available for distribution
174,775
143,442
21.8
(S$'000)2
- to perpetual securities
3,702
-
**
holders
- to Unitholders
171,073
143,442
19.3
No. of units in issue ('000)
2,659,699
2,350,379
13.2
Distribution per unit (cents)
6.82
5.97
14.2
Percentage is less than 0.1%
Not meaningful
Notes:
MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint ventures. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") has been consolidated.
2
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Introduction
MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.
MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.
On 11 May 2021, MIT issued S$300,000,000 in principal amount of 3.15% fixed rate perpetual securities. The perpetual securities were issued under the S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme. The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date, with the redemption at the option of MIT on 11 May 2026 and each distribution payment date thereafter, and will bear an initial rate of distribution of 3.15% per annum for the first five years. Distributions are payable semi-annually at the discretion of MIT and will be non-cumulative.
On 20 May 2021, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. to acquire 29 data centres located in the United States of America (the "New Portfolio") at an aggregated purchase consideration of US$1,320.0 million (approximately S$1,795.2 million1). The acquisition was completed on 22 July 2021.
In connection with the acquisition, MIT conducted an Equity Fund Raising exercise, comprising a private placement and a preferential offering. On 1 June 2021, MIT issued 190,259,000 new units at the issue price of S$2.696 per unit through the private placement. Pursuant to the private placement, the total number of units in issue was 2,541,791,154. On 21 June 2021, MIT issued 117,576,607 new units at the issue price of S$2.640 per unit through the preferential offering. Pursuant to the preferential offering, the total number of units in issue was 2,659,367,761.
Gross proceeds of approximately S$512.9 million and S$310.4 million were raised from the private placement and preferential offering respectively, aggregating the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising exercise to approximately S$823.3 million.
On 25 June 2021, MIT completed the divestment of investment property at 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million2.
As at 30 September 2021, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.5 billion, which comprised 86 properties in Singapore and 57 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).
MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.
Based on the exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.36.
Financial effects were recognised in 1QFY21/22.
3
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
2Q
2Q
1H
1H
FY21/22
FY20/21
Variance
FY21/22
FY20/21
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
155,560
103,350
50.5
283,619
202,456
40.1
Property operating
(35,240)
(21,748)
62.0
(58,580)
(42,202)
38.8
expenses
Net property income
120,320
81,602
47.4
225,039
160,254
40.4
Interest income
31
107
(71.0)
29
216
(86.6)
Borrowing costs
(17,400)
(12,015)
44.8
(32,638)
(22,583)
44.5
Manager's management
fees
-
Base fees
(9,294)
(6,483)
43.4
(17,087)
(12,143)
40.7
-
Performance fees
(4,353)
(2,968)
46.7
(8,135)
(5,799)
40.3
Trustee's fees
(235)
(186)
26.3
(441)
(351)
25.6
Other trust expenses
(851)
(458)
85.8
(1,557)
(814)
91.3
Net foreign exchange
4,052
264
>100.0
3,598
(170)
**
gain/(loss)
Gain on divestment of
-
-
-
507
-
**
investment property1
Net change in fair value
(72)
-
**
(72)
-
**
of financial derivatives
Share of joint ventures'
8,945
12,274
(27.1)
17,925
26,022
(31.1)
results2
Profit for the period
101,143
72,137
40.2
187,168
144,632
29.4
before tax
Income tax expense
(3,281)
(201)
>100.0
(4,695)
(201)
>100.0
- Current income tax
(1,329)
(157)
>100.0
(1,444)
(157)
>100.0
- Deferred tax3
(1,952)
(44)
>100.0
(3,251)
(44)
>100.0
Profit for the period
97,862
71,936
36.0
182,473
144,431
26.3
Attributable to:
Perpetual securities
2,407
-
**
3,702
-
**
holders
Unitholders
95,455
71,936
32.7
178,771
144,431
23.8
Profit for the period
97,862
71,936
36.0
182,473
144,431
26.3
Earnings per unit
("EPU")
3.68
3.07
7.17
6.35
- Basic and Diluted
Not meaningful
Notes:
Gain on divestment of investment property relates to the divestment of 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million.
Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted at the Group level. With effect from 1 September 2020, upon completion of the acquisition of the remaining 60.0% interest, financial results of the 14 data centres in the United States of America previously held under MRDCT has been consolidated.
4
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FIRST HALF FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss(continued)
3. Deferred tax expense is recognised on operations from the wholly-owned North American portfolio in accordance with the accounting standards.
1.2 Distribution Statement
2Q
2Q
1H
1H
FY21/22
FY20/21
Variance
FY21/22
FY20/21
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Profit for the period
attributable to
95,455
71,936
32.7
178,771
144,431
23.8
Unitholders
Adjustment for net effect
of non-tax
deductible/
(13,352)
(10,992)
21.5
(20,600)
(22,376)
(7.9)
(chargeable) items and
other adjustments1
Distribution declared by
6,274
11,940
(47.5)
12,902
21,387
(39.7)
joint venture
Amount available for
distribution to
88,377
72,884
21.3
171,073
143,442
19.3
Unitholders
Note:
1. Non-tax deductible/(chargeable) items and other adjustments include share of joint ventures' results, adjustments for rental incentives, income tax expense, management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees and financing related costs.
5
