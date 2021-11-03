Log in
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

General Announcement::Mapletree Industrial Trust Investor Presentation - November 2021

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Investor Presentation

November 2021

Important Notice

This presentation shall be read in conjunction with Mapletree Industrial Trust's ("MIT") financial results for Second Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 in the SGXNET announcement dated 26 October 2021.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or invitation to subscribe for or acquire any units in Mapletree Industrial Trust ("Units").

The past performance of the Units and MIT is not indicative of the future performance of MIT or Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager").

The value of Units and the income from them may rise or fall. Units are not obligations of, deposits in or guaranteed by the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, occupancy rate, construction and development risks, changes in operating expenses (including employees wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as financial, investment, business, legal or tax advice and you should consult your own independent professional advisors.

2

Contents

01 Key Highlights

  1. Overview of Mapletree Industrial Trust
  2. Portfolio Update
  3. 2Q & 1HFY21/22 Financial Highlights
  4. Sustainability
  5. Outlook and Strategy

3

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Data Centres, 44490 Chilum Place (ACC2), Northern Virginia

Sustainable and Growing Returns

Distributable Income

DPU

(S$ million)

(cents)

100

3.47

3.50

3.35

3.283.30

90

3.103.133.16

3.10

88.4

2.852.87

82.7

3.00

81.1

80

72.9

70.7

70

69.469.270.6

2.50

63.263.5

60

2.00

50

40

1.50

30

1.00

20

0.50

10

0

3Q¹ 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q

0.00

FY10/11

FY11/12

FY12/13

FY13/14

FY14/15

FY15/16

FY16/17

FY17/18

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY20/21

FY21/22

DPU

3.45

8.41

9.24

9.92

10.43

11.15

11.39

11.75

12.16

12.24

12.55

(cents)

1 MIT was listed on 21 Oct 2010.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 585 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2022 359 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2022 3 044 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 7 208 M 5 342 M 5 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Industrial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,72 SGD
Average target price 3,21 SGD
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Chor Gek Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST-5.88%5 361
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)16.28%74 534
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.23%44 839
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.80%40 093
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.26%31 833
SEGRO PLC37.14%21 264