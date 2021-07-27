Log in
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Industrial Trust : 1QFY2021/2022 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

-

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group

2

-

Introduction

3

1.1

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

4

1.2

Distribution Statement

5

1.3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

1.4

Statements of Financial Position

7

- 8

1.5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

8

- 9

1.6

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

10

- 11

2

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statement

11

- 22

3.1

Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement

22

3.2

Review of Performance

23

- 25

3.3

Variance from Prospect Statement

25

3.4

Outlook and Prospects

25

- 26

3.5

Distributions

27

- 28

3.6

General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions

28

3.7

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

28

3.8

Additional information required pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing

28

Manual

3.9

Confirmation by the Board

29

1

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")

1QFY21/22

4QFY20/21

Variance

1QFY20/21

Variance

%

%

Gross revenue (S$'000)2

128,059

121,062

5.8

99,106

29.2

Net property income

104,719

91,808

14.1

78,652

33.1

(S$'000)2

Amount available for

83,991

70,748

18.7

70,558

19.0

distribution (S$'000)2

- to perpetual securities

1,295

-

**

-

**

holders

- to Unitholders

82,696

70,748

16.9

70,558

17.2

No. of units in issue ('000)

2,659,368

2,351,158

13.1

2,201,500

20.8

Distribution per unit (cents)

3.35

3.303

1.5

2.873

16.7

Comprising:

- Advanced distribution for the

period from 1 April 2021 to

2.21

31 May 2021 (paid on 28

June 2021)

- Balance distribution from 1

1.14

June 2021 to 30 June 2021

** Not meaningful

Notes:

  1. MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
  2. Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint ventures. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") has been consolidated.
  3. Includes tax-exempt income amounting to S$7.1 million, which was previously withheld in 1QFY20/21 and subsequently distributed in 4QFY20/21.

2

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

Introduction

MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.

MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.

On 11 May 2021, MIT issued S$300,000,000 in principal amount of 3.15% fixed rate perpetual securities. The perpetual securities were issued under the S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme.

On 20 May 2021, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. to acquire 29 data centres located in the United States of America (the "Proposed Acquisition'') at an aggregated purchase consideration of US$1,320.0 million. The Proposed Acquisition was completed on 22 July 2021.

On 1 June 2021, MIT issued 190,259,000 new units at the issue price of S$2.696 per unit through a private placement. Pursuant to the private placement, the total number of units in issue was 2,541,791,154.

On 21 June 2021, MIT issued 117,576,607 new units at the issue price of S$2.640 per unit through a preferential offering. Pursuant to the preferential offering, the total number of units in issue was 2,659,367,761. Gross proceeds of approximately S$512.9 million and S$310.4 million were raised from the private placement and preferential offering respectively, aggregating the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising exercise to approximately S$823.3 million.

On 25 June 2021, MIT completed the divestment of investment property at 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million. Following the completion of the divestment, MIT's portfolio comprises 86 properties in Singapore and 28 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).

As at 30 June 2021, MIT's total assets under management was S$6.7 billion.

MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.

3

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

1QFY21/22

1QFY20/21

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

128,059

99,106

29.2

Property operating expenses

(23,340)

(20,454)

14.1

Net property income

104,719

78,652

33.1

Interest income

(2)

109

**

Borrowing costs

(15,238)

(10,568)

44.2

Manager's management fees

-

Base fees

(7,793)

(5,660)

37.7

-

Performance fees

(3,782)

(2,831)

33.6

Trustee's fees

(206)

(165)

24.8

Other trust expenses

(706)

(356)

98.3

Net foreign exchange loss

(454)

(434)

4.6

Gain on divestment of investment property1

507

-

**

Share of joint ventures' results2

8,980

13,748

(34.7)

Profit for the period before tax

86,025

72,495

18.7

Income tax expense

(1,414)

-

**

- Current income tax

(115)

-

**

- Deferred tax3

(1,299)

-

**

Profit for the period

84,611

72,495

16.7

Attributable to:

Perpetual securities holders4

1,295

-

**

Unitholders

83,316

72,495

14.9

Profit for the period

84,611

72,495

16.7

Earnings per unit ("EPU")

3.49

3.29

- Basic and Diluted (cents)

** Not meaningful

Notes:

  1. Gain on divestment of investment property relates to the divestment of 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million.
  2. Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted at the Group level. With effect from 1 September 2020, upon completion of the acquisition of the remaining 60.0% interest, financial results of the 14 data centres in the United States of America previously held under MRDCT has been consolidated.
  3. Deferred tax expense is recognised on operations from the wholly-owned North American portfolio in accordance with the accounting standards.
  4. The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date, with the redemption at the option of MIT on 11 May 2026 and each distribution payment date thereafter, and will bear an initial rate of distribution of 3.15% per annum for the first five years. Distributions are payable semi-annually at the discretion of MIT and will be non- cumulative.

4

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

1.2 Distribution Statement

1QFY21/22

1QFY20/21

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Profit for the period attributable to

83,316

72,495

14.9

Unitholders

Adjustment for net effect of non-tax

deductible/(chargeable) items and

(7,248)

(11,384)

(36.3)

other adjustments1

Distribution declared by joint venture

6,628

9,447

(29.8)

Amount available for distribution to

82,696

70,558

17.2

Unitholders

** Not meaningful

Note:

1. Non-tax deductible/(chargeable) items and other adjustments include share of joint ventures' results, adjustments for rental incentives, income tax expense, management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees and financing related costs.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
