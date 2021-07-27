Mapletree Industrial Trust : 1QFY2021/2022 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item No.
Description
Page No.
-
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group
2
-
Introduction
3
1.1
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
4
1.2
Distribution Statement
5
1.3
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
1.4
Statements of Financial Position
7
- 8
1.5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
8
- 9
1.6
Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds
10
- 11
2
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statement
11
- 22
3.1
Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement
22
3.2
Review of Performance
23
- 25
3.3
Variance from Prospect Statement
25
3.4
Outlook and Prospects
25
- 26
3.5
Distributions
27
- 28
3.6
General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions
28
3.7
Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
28
3.8
Additional information required pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing
28
Manual
3.9
Confirmation by the Board
29
1
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")
1QFY21/22
4QFY20/21
Variance
1QFY20/21
Variance
%
%
Gross revenue (S$'000)2
128,059
121,062
5.8
99,106
29.2
Net property income
104,719
91,808
14.1
78,652
33.1
(S$'000)2
Amount available for
83,991
70,748
18.7
70,558
19.0
distribution (S$'000)2
- to perpetual securities
1,295
-
**
-
**
holders
- to Unitholders
82,696
70,748
16.9
70,558
17.2
No. of units in issue ('000)
2,659,368
2,351,158
13.1
2,201,500
20.8
Distribution per unit (cents)
3.35
3.303
1.5
2.873
16.7
Comprising:
- Advanced distribution for the
period from 1 April 2021 to
2.21
31 May 2021 (paid on 28
June 2021)
- Balance distribution from 1
1.14
June 2021 to 30 June 2021
** Not meaningful
Notes:
MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint ventures. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") has been consolidated.
Includes tax-exempt income amounting to S$7.1 million, which was previously withheld in 1QFY20/21 and subsequently distributed in 4QFY20/21.
2
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021
Introduction
MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.
MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.
On 11 May 2021, MIT issued S$300,000,000 in principal amount of 3.15% fixed rate perpetual securities. The perpetual securities were issued under the S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme.
On 20 May 2021, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. to acquire 29 data centres located in the United States of America (the "Proposed Acquisition'') at an aggregated purchase consideration of US$1,320.0 million. The Proposed Acquisition was completed on 22 July 2021.
On 1 June 2021, MIT issued 190,259,000 new units at the issue price of S$2.696 per unit through a private placement. Pursuant to the private placement, the total number of units in issue was 2,541,791,154.
On 21 June 2021, MIT issued 117,576,607 new units at the issue price of S$2.640 per unit through a preferential offering. Pursuant to the preferential offering, the total number of units in issue was 2,659,367,761. Gross proceeds of approximately S$512.9 million and S$310.4 million were raised from the private placement and preferential offering respectively, aggregating the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising exercise to approximately S$823.3 million.
On 25 June 2021, MIT completed the divestment of investment property at 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million. Following the completion of the divestment, MIT's portfolio comprises 86 properties in Singapore and 28 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).
As at 30 June 2021, MIT's total assets under management was S$6.7 billion.
MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.
3
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021
1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
1QFY21/22
1QFY20/21
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
128,059
99,106
29.2
Property operating expenses
(23,340)
(20,454)
14.1
Net property income
104,719
78,652
33.1
Interest income
(2)
109
**
Borrowing costs
(15,238)
(10,568)
44.2
Manager's management fees
-
Base fees
(7,793)
(5,660)
37.7
-
Performance fees
(3,782)
(2,831)
33.6
Trustee's fees
(206)
(165)
24.8
Other trust expenses
(706)
(356)
98.3
Net foreign exchange loss
(454)
(434)
4.6
Gain on divestment of investment property1
507
-
**
Share of joint ventures' results2
8,980
13,748
(34.7)
Profit for the period before tax
86,025
72,495
18.7
Income tax expense
(1,414)
-
**
- Current income tax
(115)
-
**
- Deferred tax3
(1,299)
-
**
Profit for the period
84,611
72,495
16.7
Attributable to:
Perpetual securities holders4
1,295
-
**
Unitholders
83,316
72,495
14.9
Profit for the period
84,611
72,495
16.7
Earnings per unit ("EPU")
3.49
3.29
- Basic and Diluted (cents)
** Not meaningful
Notes:
Gain on divestment of investment property relates to the divestment of 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million.
Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted at the Group level. With effect from 1 September 2020, upon completion of the acquisition of the remaining 60.0% interest, financial results of the 14 data centres in the United States of America previously held under MRDCT has been consolidated.
Deferred tax expense is recognised on operations from the wholly-owned North American portfolio in accordance with the accounting standards.
The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date, with the redemption at the option of MIT on 11 May 2026 and each distribution payment date thereafter, and will bear an initial rate of distribution of 3.15% per annum for the first five years. Distributions are payable semi-annually at the discretion of MIT and will be non- cumulative.
4
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021
1.2 Distribution Statement
1QFY21/22
1QFY20/21
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Profit for the period attributable to
83,316
72,495
14.9
Unitholders
Adjustment for net effect of non-tax
deductible/(chargeable) items and
(7,248)
(11,384)
(36.3)
other adjustments1
Distribution declared by joint venture
6,628
9,447
(29.8)
Amount available for distribution to
82,696
70,558
17.2
Unitholders
** Not meaningful
Note:
1. Non-tax deductible/(chargeable) items and other adjustments include share of joint ventures' results, adjustments for rental incentives, income tax expense, management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees and financing related costs.
5
