Mapletree Industrial Trust : 1QFY2021/2022 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint ventures. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") has been consolidated.

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

Introduction

MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.

MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.

On 11 May 2021, MIT issued S$300,000,000 in principal amount of 3.15% fixed rate perpetual securities. The perpetual securities were issued under the S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme.

On 20 May 2021, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. to acquire 29 data centres located in the United States of America (the "Proposed Acquisition'') at an aggregated purchase consideration of US$1,320.0 million. The Proposed Acquisition was completed on 22 July 2021.

On 1 June 2021, MIT issued 190,259,000 new units at the issue price of S$2.696 per unit through a private placement. Pursuant to the private placement, the total number of units in issue was 2,541,791,154.

On 21 June 2021, MIT issued 117,576,607 new units at the issue price of S$2.640 per unit through a preferential offering. Pursuant to the preferential offering, the total number of units in issue was 2,659,367,761. Gross proceeds of approximately S$512.9 million and S$310.4 million were raised from the private placement and preferential offering respectively, aggregating the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising exercise to approximately S$823.3 million.

On 25 June 2021, MIT completed the divestment of investment property at 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore at the sale price of S$125.0 million. Following the completion of the divestment, MIT's portfolio comprises 86 properties in Singapore and 28 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).

As at 30 June 2021, MIT's total assets under management was S$6.7 billion.

MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.

3