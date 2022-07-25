Mapletree Industrial Trust : 1QFY2022/2023 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

Includes the distribution of divestment gain from 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent over eight quarters from 2QFY21/22.

Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") - Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust, which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint venture. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust has been consolidated.

Introduction

MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.

MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.

On 21 April 2022, Mapletree Singapore Industrial Trust ("MSIT"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIT, completed the divestment of investment property at 19 Changi South Street 1, Singapore at a sale price of S$13.0 million.

On 9 June 2022, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiary, completed the divestment of 19675 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan located in United States of America at a sale price of US$10.0 million.

Following completion of the above mentioned divestments, MIT's property portfolio comprised 85 properties in Singapore and 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).

As at 30 June 2022, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.8 billion.

MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.

