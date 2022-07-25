Mapletree Industrial Trust : 1QFY2022/2023 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement

Log in
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

-

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group

2

-

Introduction

3

1.1

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

4

1.2

Distribution Statement

5

1.3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

1.4

Statements of Financial Position

7 - 8

1.5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

9 - 10

1.6 (i)

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT Group

11 - 12

1.6 (ii)

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT

13

2

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statement

14 - 25

3.1

Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement

26

3.2

Review of Performance

26 - 28

3.3

Variance from Prospect Statement

28

3.4

Outlook and Prospects

29 - 30

3.5

Distributions

30 - 31

3.6

General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions

31

3.7

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

31

3.8

Additional information required pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing

32

Manual

3.9

Confirmation by the Board

32

1

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")

1QFY22/23

4QFY21/22

Variance

1QFY21/22

Variance

%

%

Gross revenue (S$'000)2

167,805

164,092

2.3

128,059

31.0

Net property income

129,903

124,207

4.6

104,719

24.0

(S$'000)2

Amount available for

94,494

92,658

2.0

83,991

12.5

distribution (S$'000)2

- to perpetual securities

2,356

2,330

1.1

1,295

81.9

holders

- to Unitholders

92,138

90,328

2.0

82,696

11.4

No. of units in issue ('000)

2,688,073

2,676,562

0.4

2,659,368

1.1

Distribution per unit (cents)

3.493

3.493

-

3.35

4.2

Comprising:

-

Advanced distribution for the

period from 1 April 2021 to

2.21

31 May 2021 (paid on 28

June 2021)

-

Balance distribution from 1

1.14

June 2021 to 30 June 2021

Notes:

  1. MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
  2. Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") - Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust, which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint venture. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust has been consolidated.
  3. Includes the distribution of divestment gain from 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent over eight quarters from 2QFY21/22.

2

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

Introduction

MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.

MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.

On 21 April 2022, Mapletree Singapore Industrial Trust ("MSIT"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIT, completed the divestment of investment property at 19 Changi South Street 1, Singapore at a sale price of S$13.0 million.

On 9 June 2022, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiary, completed the divestment of 19675 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan located in United States of America at a sale price of US$10.0 million.

Following completion of the above mentioned divestments, MIT's property portfolio comprised 85 properties in Singapore and 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).

As at 30 June 2022, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.8 billion.

MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.

3

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

1QFY22/23

1QFY21/22

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

167,805

128,059

31.0

Property operating expenses

(37,902)

(23,340)

62.4

Net property income

129,903

104,719

24.0

Interest income

97

(2)

**

Borrowing costs

(19,947)

(15,238)

30.9

Manager's management fees

- Base fees

(10,046)

(7,793)

28.9

- Performance fees

(4,705)

(3,782)

24.4

Trustee's fees

(249)

(206)

20.9

Other trust expenses

(1,631)

(706)

>100

Net foreign exchange loss

(24)

(454)

(94.7)

Gain on divestment of investment properties1

3,759

507

>100

Share of joint venture's results

9,333

8,980

3.9

Profit for the period before tax

106,490

86,025

23.8

Income tax expense

(5,418)

(1,414)

>100

- Current income tax

(4,130)

(115)

>100

- Deferred tax

(1,288)

(1,299)

(0.8)

Profit for the period

101,072

84,611

19.5

Attributable to:

Unitholders

98,716

83,316

18.5

Perpetual securities holders2

2,356

1,295

81.9

Profit for the period

101,072

84,611

19.5

Earnings per unit ("EPU")

3.49

3.35

4.2

- Basic and Diluted (cents)

** Not meaningful

Notes:

  1. Gain on divestment of investment properties arose from the divestment of 19 Changi South Street 1 and 19675 Wet Ten Mile Road, Southfield for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. For 1QFY21/22, divestment gain arose from 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent.
  2. The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date, with the redemption at the option of MIT on 11 May 2026 and each distribution payment date thereafter, and will bear an initial rate of distribution of 3.15% per annum for the first five years. Distributions are payable semi-annually at the discretion of MIT and will be non- cumulative.

4

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

1.2

Distribution Statement

1QFY22/23

1QFY21/22

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Profit for the period attributable to

98,716

83,316

18.5

Unitholders

Adjustment for net effect of non-tax

(12,612)

(7,248)

74.0

chargeable items and other adjustments1

Distributions declared by joint venture

6,034

6,628

(9.0)

Amount available for distribution to

92,138

82,696

11.4

Unitholders

** Not meaningful

Note:

1. Non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments include share of joint venture's results, adjustments for rental incentives, income tax expense, management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees and financing related costs.

5

