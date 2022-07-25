Mapletree Industrial Trust : 1QFY2022/2023 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement
07/25/2022 | 07:34am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item No.
Description
Page No.
-
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group
2
-
Introduction
3
1.1
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
4
1.2
Distribution Statement
5
1.3
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
1.4
Statements of Financial Position
7 - 8
1.5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
9 - 10
1.6 (i)
Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT Group
11 - 12
1.6 (ii)
Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds- MIT
13
2
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statement
14 - 25
3.1
Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement
26
3.2
Review of Performance
26 - 28
3.3
Variance from Prospect Statement
28
3.4
Outlook and Prospects
29 - 30
3.5
Distributions
30 - 31
3.6
General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions
31
3.7
Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
31
3.8
Additional information required pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing
32
Manual
3.9
Confirmation by the Board
32
1
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")
1QFY22/23
4QFY21/22
Variance
1QFY21/22
Variance
%
%
Gross revenue (S$'000)2
167,805
164,092
2.3
128,059
31.0
Net property income
129,903
124,207
4.6
104,719
24.0
(S$'000)2
Amount available for
94,494
92,658
2.0
83,991
12.5
distribution (S$'000)2
- to perpetual securities
2,356
2,330
1.1
1,295
81.9
holders
- to Unitholders
92,138
90,328
2.0
82,696
11.4
No. of units in issue ('000)
2,688,073
2,676,562
0.4
2,659,368
1.1
Distribution per unit (cents)
3.493
3.493
-
3.35
4.2
Comprising:
-
Advanced distribution for the
period from 1 April 2021 to
2.21
31 May 2021 (paid on 28
June 2021)
-
Balance distribution from 1
1.14
June 2021 to 30 June 2021
Notes:
MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the North American joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") - Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust, which is equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distribution declared by the joint venture. With effect from 1 September 2020, interest previously held through one of the joint ventures - Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust has been consolidated.
Includes the distribution of divestment gain from 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent over eight quarters from 2QFY21/22.
2
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022
Introduction
MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. The principal activity of MIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets, with the primary objective of achieving sustainable returns from rental income and long-term capital growth.
MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres (Singapore), Data Centres (North America), Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.
On 21 April 2022, Mapletree Singapore Industrial Trust ("MSIT"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIT, completed the divestment of investment property at 19 Changi South Street 1, Singapore at a sale price of S$13.0 million.
On 9 June 2022, MIT through its wholly-owned subsidiary, completed the divestment of 19675 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan located in United States of America at a sale price of US$10.0 million.
Following completion of the above mentioned divestments, MIT's property portfolio comprised 85 properties in Singapore and 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with MIPL).
As at 30 June 2022, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.8 billion.
MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.
3
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022
1.1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
1QFY22/23
1QFY21/22
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
167,805
128,059
31.0
Property operating expenses
(37,902)
(23,340)
62.4
Net property income
129,903
104,719
24.0
Interest income
97
(2)
**
Borrowing costs
(19,947)
(15,238)
30.9
Manager's management fees
- Base fees
(10,046)
(7,793)
28.9
- Performance fees
(4,705)
(3,782)
24.4
Trustee's fees
(249)
(206)
20.9
Other trust expenses
(1,631)
(706)
>100
Net foreign exchange loss
(24)
(454)
(94.7)
Gain on divestment of investment properties1
3,759
507
>100
Share of joint venture's results
9,333
8,980
3.9
Profit for the period before tax
106,490
86,025
23.8
Income tax expense
(5,418)
(1,414)
>100
- Current income tax
(4,130)
(115)
>100
- Deferred tax
(1,288)
(1,299)
(0.8)
Profit for the period
101,072
84,611
19.5
Attributable to:
Unitholders
98,716
83,316
18.5
Perpetual securities holders2
2,356
1,295
81.9
Profit for the period
101,072
84,611
19.5
Earnings per unit ("EPU")
3.49
3.35
4.2
- Basic and Diluted (cents)
** Not meaningful
Notes:
Gain on divestment of investment properties arose from the divestment of 19 Changi South Street 1 and 19675 Wet Ten Mile Road, Southfield for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. For 1QFY21/22, divestment gain arose from 26A Ayer Rajah Crescent.
The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date, with the redemption at the option of MIT on 11 May 2026 and each distribution payment date thereafter, and will bear an initial rate of distribution of 3.15% per annum for the first five years. Distributions are payable semi-annually at the discretion of MIT and will be non- cumulative.
4
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022
1.2
Distribution Statement
1QFY22/23
1QFY21/22
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Profit for the period attributable to
98,716
83,316
18.5
Unitholders
Adjustment for net effect of non-tax
(12,612)
(7,248)
74.0
chargeable items and other adjustments1
Distributions declared by joint venture
6,034
6,628
(9.0)
Amount available for distribution to
92,138
82,696
11.4
Unitholders
** Not meaningful
Note:
1. Non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments include share of joint venture's results, adjustments for rental incentives, income tax expense, management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees and financing related costs.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 11:33:04 UTC.