Mapletree Industrial Trust : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

18 August 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Cheah Kim Teck as a Non-Executive Director of the Manager with effect from 20 August 2022.

Mr Cheah Kim Teck is a Non-Executive Director of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), the Sponsor of MIT as well as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of MIPL. Mr Cheah was formerly an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd..

Mr Cheah is currently Director, Business Development of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ("JC&C"), and is responsible for overseeing JC&C's investment in Truong Hai Auto Corporation and developing new lines of business in the region.

He was formerly the Chief Executive Officer for JC&C's motor operations (excluding those held by PT Astra International Tbk) until he stepped down from his position in December 2013. He also served on JC&C's Board from 2005 to 2014. Prior to joining JC&C, Mr Cheah held several senior marketing positions in multinational companies, namely, McDonald's Restaurants, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Coca-Cola. Mr Cheah was formerly a Director of Singapore Pools (Private) Limited.

Mr Cheah holds a Master of Marketing degree from the University of Lancaster, United Kingdom.