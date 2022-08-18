Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:08 2022-08-18 am EDT
2.700 SGD   +0.37%
11:14aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
11:04aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Minutes of Proceedings of 12th Annual General Meeting
PU
08/08MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Despatch of Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Forms Pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the 1QFY22/23 Distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Industrial Trust : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

18 August 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Cheah Kim Teck as a Non-Executive Director of the Manager with effect from 20 August 2022.

Mr Cheah Kim Teck is a Non-Executive Director of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"), the Sponsor of MIT as well as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of MIPL. Mr Cheah was formerly an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd..

Mr Cheah is currently Director, Business Development of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ("JC&C"), and is responsible for overseeing JC&C's investment in Truong Hai Auto Corporation and developing new lines of business in the region.

He was formerly the Chief Executive Officer for JC&C's motor operations (excluding those held by PT Astra International Tbk) until he stepped down from his position in December 2013. He also served on JC&C's Board from 2005 to 2014. Prior to joining JC&C, Mr Cheah held several senior marketing positions in multinational companies, namely, McDonald's Restaurants, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Coca-Cola. Mr Cheah was formerly a Director of Singapore Pools (Private) Limited.

Mr Cheah holds a Master of Marketing degree from the University of Lancaster, United Kingdom.

Please refer to the detailed template announcement pursuant the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST Director.

to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of ") on the appointment of Non-Executive

COMPOSITION OF BOARD

Following the above appointment, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees of the Manager shall be as follow:

Mr Wong Meng Meng

Non-Executive Chairman and Director

Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh

Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of

Nominating and Remuneration Committee

Mr Pok Soy Yoong

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit

and Risk Committee

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel (65) 6377 6111 fax (65) 6273 8607 www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.com UEN 201015667D

Ms Chan Chia Lin

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of

Nominating and Remuneration Committee

Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Mr William Toh Thiam Siew

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Mr Cheah Kim Teck

Non-Executive Director

Mr Chua Tiow Chye

Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and

Remuneration Committee

Ms Wendy Koh Mui Ai

Non-Executive Director

Mr Michael Thomas Smith

Non-Executive Director

Mr Tham Kuo Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
11:14aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
11:04aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Minutes of Proceedings of 12th Annual General Meeting
PU
08/08MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Despatch of Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Forms Purs..
PU
08/04Mapletree Industrial Trust Issues New Units to Manager as Payment of Base Fee
MT
08/03MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manag..
PU
08/03MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Payment of Manager's Base Fee By Way of Issue of Units In Map..
PU
08/02MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Issue Price of New Units Pursuant to the Distribution Reinves..
PU
08/01MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/01MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
07/27OCBC Adjusts Mapletree Industrial Trust's Price Target to SG$2.91 From SG$3.05, Keeps a..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 652 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2023 366 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2023 2 896 M 2 093 M 2 093 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 7 259 M 5 247 M 5 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,6x
EV / Sales 2024 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Industrial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,70 SGD
Average target price 2,92 SGD
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST-0.74%5 227
EQUINIX, INC.-16.43%64 381
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.78%45 441
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-25.25%37 998
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.43%27 858
W. P. CAREY INC.7.61%17 032