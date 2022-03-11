Mapletree Industrial Trust : Changes to Composition of Board of Directors and Nominating and Remuneration Committee

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND NOMINATING AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

11 March 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors (the "Board") and its Nominating and Remuneration Committee (the "NRC"):

Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek shall retire as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and relinquish her role as Chairperson of the NRC on 14 March 2022, pursuant to the nine-year rule with respect to Independent Directors under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations; Ms Chan Chia Lin shall be appointed as Member of the NRC with effect from 15 March 2022; and Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh shall be re-designated as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the NRC with effect from 15 March 2022.

Please refer to the detailed template announcement, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above-mentioned cessation.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek for her guidance and contributions during her nine-year tenure as an Independent Director of the Manager.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board and its Committees with effect from 15 March

2022 shall be as follows:

Mr Wong Meng Meng Non-Executive Chairman and Director Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Pok Soy Yoong Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee Ms Chan Chia Lin Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee

