Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Industrial Trust : Changes to Composition of Board of Directors and Nominating and Remuneration Committee

03/11/2022 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

_____________________________________________________________________________________

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND NOMINATING AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

11 March 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors (the "Board") and its Nominating and Remuneration Committee (the "NRC"):

  1. Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek shall retire as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and relinquish her role as Chairperson of the NRC on 14 March 2022, pursuant to the nine-year rule with respect to Independent Directors under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations;
  2. Ms Chan Chia Lin shall be appointed as Member of the NRC with effect from 15 March 2022; and
  3. Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh shall be re-designated as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the NRC with effect from 15 March 2022.

Please refer to the detailed template announcement, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above-mentioned cessation.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek for her guidance and contributions during her nine-year tenure as an Independent Director of the Manager.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board and its Committees with effect from 15 March

2022 shall be as follows:

Mr Wong Meng Meng

Non-Executive Chairman and Director

Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh

Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of

Nominating and Remuneration Committee

Mr Pok Soy Yoong

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit

and Risk Committee

Ms Chan Chia Lin

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of

Nominating and Remuneration Committee

1

Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Mr William Toh Thiam Siew

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Mr Chua Tiow Chye

Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and

Remuneration Committee

Ms Wendy Koh Mui Ai

Non-Executive Director

Mr Michael Thomas Smith

Non-Executive Director

Mr Tham Kuo Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Board will comprise eleven Directors, of whom ten are Non-Executive Directors and six are Independent Directors.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
09:40aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Changes to Composition of Board of Directors and Nominating a..
PU
03/07MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Investor Presentation Slides - March 2022
PU
02/21MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Ch..
PU
02/10MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Despatch of Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Forms Purs..
PU
02/08MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Ch..
PU
02/07MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manag..
PU
02/07MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Payment of Manager's Base Fee By Way of Issue of Units In Map..
PU
02/04MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Issue Price of New Units Pursuant to the Distribution Reinves..
PU
02/03MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 583 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2022 362 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 2 945 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 6 945 M 5 110 M 5 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Industrial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,61 SGD
Average target price 3,10 SGD
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Chor Gek Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST-3.69%5 110
EQUINIX, INC.-16.48%64 093
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.51%38 486
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.46%38 329
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.16%30 610
SEGRO PLC-11.14%20 132