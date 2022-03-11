Mapletree Industrial Trust : Changes to Composition of Board of Directors and Nominating and Remuneration Committee

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND NOMINATING AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
11 March 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors (the "Board") and its Nominating and Remuneration Committee (the "NRC"):
Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek shall retire as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and relinquish her role as Chairperson of the NRC on 14 March 2022, pursuant to the nine-year rule with respect to Independent Directors under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations;
Ms Chan Chia Lin shall be appointed as Member of the NRC with effect from 15 March 2022; and
Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh shall be re-designated as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the NRC with effect from 15 March 2022.
Please refer to the detailed template announcement, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above-mentioned cessation.
The Board would like to express its appreciation to Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek for her guidance and contributions during her nine-year tenure as an Independent Director of the Manager.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board and its Committees with effect from 15 March
2022 shall be as follows:
Mr Wong Meng Meng
Non-Executive Chairman and Director
Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh
Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of
Nominating and Remuneration Committee
Mr Pok Soy Yoong
Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit
and Risk Committee
Ms Chan Chia Lin
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of
Nominating and Remuneration Committee
Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and
Risk Committee
Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and
Risk Committee
Mr William Toh Thiam Siew
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and
Risk Committee
Mr Chua Tiow Chye
Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and
Remuneration Committee
Ms Wendy Koh Mui Ai
Non-Executive Director
Mr Michael Thomas Smith
Non-Executive Director
Mr Tham Kuo Wei
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
The Board will comprise eleven Directors, of whom ten are Non-Executive Directors and six are Independent Directors.
By Order of the Board
Wan Kwong Weng
Joint Company Secretary
Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
(Company Registration No. 201015667D)
As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust
