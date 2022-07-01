Log in
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-01 am EDT
2.600 SGD    0.00%
11:23aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the First Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023
PU
06/26MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : 12th Annual General Meeting of Mapletree Industrial Trust to be held on 19 July 2022
PU
06/26MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Proxy Form of 12th Annual General Meeting of Mapletree Industrial Trust
PU
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the First Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023

07/01/2022 | 11:23am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2022/2023

1 July 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MIT for the First

Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023 ended 30 June 2022 will be released after the close of trading hours on 25 July 2022.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel (65) 6377 6111 fax (65) 6273 8607 www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 201015667D

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
