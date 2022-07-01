Mapletree Industrial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the First Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2022/2023

1 July 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MIT for the First

Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023 ended 30 June 2022 will be released after the close of trading hours on 25 July 2022.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

