  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Industrial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2021/2022

09/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

24 September 2021 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager")

of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MIT for the

Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2021/2022 ending 30 September 2021 will be

released after the close of trading hours on 26 October 2021.

A "live" audio webcast of the analyst teleconference will be held on 27 October 2021 at 9.30am.

To participate in the webcast, please visit our website www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.comfor details.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as w ell as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road #13-01 Mapletree Business City , Singapore 117438 tel (65) 6377 6111 fax (65) 6273 8607 www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 201015667D

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
