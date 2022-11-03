Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:07 2022-11-03 am EDT
2.150 SGD   -3.59%
11:03aMapletree Industrial Trust : Issue Price of New Units Pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the 2QFY22/23 Distribution
PU
11/02MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
11/02MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Issue Price of New Units Pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the 2QFY22/23 Distribution

11/03/2022 | 11:03am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE PRICE OF NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR THE 2QFY22/23 DISTRIBUTION

3 November 2022 - Further to the announcement dated 26 October 2022 by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), in relation to the application of a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") to the distribution of 3.36 Singapore cents per unit in MIT ("Unit") for the Second Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023 from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 (the "2QFY22/23 Distribution"), the Manager wishes to announce that the issue price of the new Units in MIT under the DRP is S$2.1500 per Unit.

The issue price represents approximately 1% discount 1 to the adjusted volume-weighted average traded price2 per Unit ("adjusted VWAP") for all trades on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for each of the Market Days3 during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the record date (the "Record Date") on 3 November 2022.

The Notice of Election is expected to be despatched to all Eligible Unitholders4 on or around 9 November 2022. The Manager will announce further details about the despatch of DRP documents in due course.

  1. The issue price represents approximately a 2% discount to the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit for all trades on the SGX-ST during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the Record Date.
  2. The adjusted VWAP is computed based on the volume weighted average traded price per Unit of all trades on the SGX-ST for each of the Market Days during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the Record Date and subtracting the 2QFY22/23 Distribution for each of the Market Days prior to the first day of
    "ex-distribution" trading.
  3. "Market Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities.
  4. "Eligible Unitholders" means persons registered as unitholders of MIT in the Depository Register as at 5.00pm on the Record Date of 3 November 2022 and with Singapore registered addresses.

1

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MIT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 15:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
