Mapletree Industrial Trust : Issue Price of New Units Pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the 2QFY22/23 Distribution

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE PRICE OF NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR THE 2QFY22/23 DISTRIBUTION

3 November 2022 - Further to the announcement dated 26 October 2022 by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), in relation to the application of a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") to the distribution of 3.36 Singapore cents per unit in MIT ("Unit") for the Second Quarter Financial Year 2022/2023 from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 (the "2QFY22/23 Distribution"), the Manager wishes to announce that the issue price of the new Units in MIT under the DRP is S$2.1500 per Unit.

The issue price represents approximately 1% discount 1 to the adjusted volume-weighted average traded price2 per Unit ("adjusted VWAP") for all trades on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for each of the Market Days3 during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the record date (the "Record Date") on 3 November 2022.

The Notice of Election is expected to be despatched to all Eligible Unitholders4 on or around 9 November 2022. The Manager will announce further details about the despatch of DRP documents in due course.

The issue price represents approximately a 2% discount to the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit for all trades on the SGX-ST during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the Record Date. The adjusted VWAP is computed based on the volume weighted average traded price per Unit of all trades on the SGX-ST for each of the Market Days during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the Record Date and subtracting the 2QFY22/23 Distribution for each of the Market Days prior to the first day of

"ex-distribution" trading. "Market Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities. "Eligible Unitholders" means persons registered as unitholders of MIT in the Depository Register as at 5.00pm on the Record Date of 3 November 2022 and with Singapore registered addresses.

