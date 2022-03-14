Mapletree Industrial Trust : Issue and Listing of New Units Under the Distribution Reinvestment Plan

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEM ENT

ISSUE AND LISTING OF NEW UNITS UNDER THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTM ENT PLAN

14 March 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that it will issue 15,532,294 new units in MIT ("Units") at an issue price of S$2.5058 per Unit pursuant to MIT's distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") in respect of MIT's distribution for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 (the "3QFY21/22 Distribution") on 14 March 2022.

The new Units will be credited by 15 March 2022 to securities accounts of MIT unitholders ("Unitholders") who have elected to participate in the DRP. The new Units will commence trading on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") at 9.00 a.m. on 15 March 2022.

The new Units will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Units.

Following the issuance of the new Units, the total number of MIT Units in issue has increased from 2,661,029,332 to 2,676,561,626.

Unitholders who did not elect or partially elected to participate in the DRP and overseas Unitholders who did not provide registered addresses in Singapore to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, will receive their respective entitlements to the 3QFY21/22 Distribution in cash on 15 March 2022.

