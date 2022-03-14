Log in
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

Mapletree Industrial Trust : Issue and Listing of New Units Under the Distribution Reinvestment Plan

03/14/2022 | 08:04am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEM ENT

ISSUE AND LISTING OF NEW UNITS UNDER THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTM ENT PLAN

14 March 2022 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that it will issue 15,532,294 new units in MIT ("Units") at an issue price of S$2.5058 per Unit pursuant to MIT's distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") in respect of MIT's distribution for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 (the "3QFY21/22 Distribution") on 14 March 2022.

The new Units will be credited by 15 March 2022 to securities accounts of MIT unitholders ("Unitholders") who have elected to participate in the DRP. The new Units will commence trading on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") at 9.00 a.m. on 15 March 2022.

The new Units will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Units.

Following the issuance of the new Units, the total number of MIT Units in issue has increased from 2,661,029,332 to 2,676,561,626.

Unitholders who did not elect or partially elected to participate in the DRP and overseas Unitholders who did not provide registered addresses in Singapore to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, will receive their respective entitlements to the 3QFY21/22 Distribution in cash on 15 March 2022.

1

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of Units and the income

derived from them may fall as w ell as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits

in, or guaranteed by, the Manager

or any of its

affiliates. An investment in Units is

subject to investment risks,

including the possible loss of the principal amount

invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units w hile the Units

are listed. It is intended that

Unitholders of MIT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX- ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
