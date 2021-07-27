Log in
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
Mapletree Industrial Trust : MIT's 1QFY2021/2022 Financial Results - Presentation Slides

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
1QFY21/22 Financial Results

27 July 2021

Important Notice

This presentation shall be read in conjunction with Mapletree Industrial Trust's ("MIT") financial results for First Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 in the SGXNET announcement dated 27 July 2021.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or invitation to subscribe for or acquire any units in Mapletree Industrial Trust ("Units").

The past performance of the Units and MIT is not indicative of the future performance of MIT or Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager").

The value of Units and the income from them may rise or fall. Units are not obligations of, deposits in or guaranteed by the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, occupancy rate, construction and development risks, changes in operating expenses (including employees wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as financial, investment, business, legal or tax advice and you should consult your own independent professional advisors.

2

Contents

  1. Key Highlights - 1 Apr 2021 to 30 Jun 2021
  2. 1QFY21/22 Financial Performance
  3. Portfolio Update
  4. Investment Update
  5. Outlook and Strategy

3

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 1 APR 2021 TO 30 JUN 2021

Hi-Tech Building, 18 Tai Seng

Key Highlights

  • Growth driven mainly by contributions from North American data centres and absence of rental reliefs in 1QFY21/22
    • 1QFY21/22 Distributable Income: S$82.7 million ( 17.2% y-o-y)
    • 1QFY21/22 DPU: 3.35 cents (16.7% y-o-y)
  • Announced US$1.32 billion acquisition of 29 data centres in the United States of
    America (the "United States") on 20 May 2021, which was completed on 22 Jul 2021 (the "US Portfolio Acquisition")
  • Portfolio Update
    • Average Overall Portfolio occupancy increased q-o-q from 93.7% to 94.3% in 1QFY21/22
    • Average rental rate of Singapore Portfolio increased q-o-q from S$2.05 psf/mth to S$2.13 psf/mth in 1QFY21/22
  • Capital management update
    • Issued inaugural S$300.0 million perpetual securities at 3.15% in May 2021
    • Successfully completed an S$823.3 million equity fund raising exercise in Jun 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 570 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2022 345 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2022 2 881 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 7 659 M 5 639 M 5 631 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Chor Gek Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
