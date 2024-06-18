For determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued, the percentage of issued Units will be calculated based on the total number of issued Units at the time the Ordinary Resolution 3 above is passed, after adjusting for new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments which are outstanding or subsisting at the time the Ordinary Resolution 3 is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units.

Ordinary Resolution 3 is in line with Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

Fund raising by issuance of new Units may be required in instances of property acquisitions or debt repayments. In any event, if the approval of Unitholders is required under the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST and the Trust Deed or any applicable laws and regulations, in such instances, the Manager will then obtain the approval of Unitholders accordingly.

Extraordinary Resolution 1

The Extraordinary Resolution 1 above, if passed, will approve the supplement of the Trust Deed with the Unit Buy-Back Supplement, which is set out in the Annex of the Circular.

(See the Circular in relation to the Unit Buy-Back Supplement for further details.)

Ordinary Resolution 4

The Ordinary Resolution 4, if passed, will empower the Manager from the date of the AGM of MIT until (i) the date on which the next AGM of MIT is held, (ii) the date by which the next AGM of MIT is required by applicable laws and regulations or the Trust Deed to be held, or (iii) the date on which the repurchases of Units pursuant to the Unit Buy-Back Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated, whichever is the earliest, to exercise all the powers to repurchase issued Units for and on behalf of MIT not exceeding in aggregate 5.0% of the total number of Units as at the date of the passing of the Ordinary Resolution 4, whether by way of market repurchase(s) or off-market repurchase(s), on the terms of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate set out in the Circular, unless such authority is revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting. As the Unit Buy-Back Supplement is required for the adoption of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate, the Ordinary Resolution 4 is conditional upon the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution 1.