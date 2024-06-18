Please glue all sides firmly. Please do not staple or spot seal.

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST IMPORTANT (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant 1. CPF and SRS investors: (i) may participate at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended)) respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators, and should contact their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies; or (ii) may appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM, in which case they should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, being seven working days before the date of the AGM.

2. By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s), a unitholder of MIT accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms

PROXY FORM set out in the Notice of AGM dated 18 June 2024. 3. Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on, inter alia, 14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the appointment of a proxy(ies). I/We (Name(s) and NRIC/Passport/Company Registration Number(s)) of (Address) being a Unitholder/Unitholders of MIT, hereby appoint: NRIC/ Proportion Name Address Passport of Unitholdings Number No. of Units % and/or (delete as appropriate) NRIC/ Proportion Name Address Passport of Unitholdings Number No. of Units %

or, failing which, the Chairman of the AGM as my/our proxy/proxies to attend, to speak and to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the AGM of MIT to be held on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 2.30 p.m. at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct my/our proxy/proxies to vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM as indicated hereunder. If no specific direction as to voting is given, the proxy/proxies will vote or abstain from voting at his/her/their discretion, as he/she/they may on any other matter arising at the AGM.

No. Resolutions For * Against * Abstain * ORDINARY BUSINESS

To receive and adopt the Trustee's Report, the Manager's Statement, the Audited Financial Statements of MIT for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and the Auditor's Report thereon. (Ordinary Resolution) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Auditor of MIT and to authorise the Manager to fix the Auditor's remuneration. (Ordinary Resolution)

SPECIAL BUSINESS To authorise the Manager to issue Units and to make or grant instruments convertible into Units. (Ordinary Resolution) To approve the Unit Buy-Back Supplement. (Extraordinary Resolution) To approve the adoption of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate. (Ordinary Resolution)

Voting will be conducted by poll. If you wish your proxy/proxies to exercise all your votes "For" or "Against", please tick (√) within the box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of Units in respect of that resolution. If you wish your proxy/proxies to abstain from voting on a resolution, please indicate with a (√) in the "Abstain" box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of Units that your proxy/proxies is directed to abstain from voting in the "Abstain" box in respect of that resolution. In any other case, the proxy/proxies may vote or abstain as the proxy/proxies deems fit on any of the above resolutions if no voting instruction is specified, and on any other matter arising at the AGM.

