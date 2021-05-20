Mapletree Industrial Trust : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD.
Securities
REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - SG2C32962814 - ME8U
Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
Date &Time of Broadcast
21-May-2021 07:49:57
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
Announcement Reference
SG210521OTHR813Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wan Kwong Weng
Designation
Joint Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event
21/05/2021 08:30
