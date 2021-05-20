Log in
    ME8U   SG2C32962814

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

05/20/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD.

Securities

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - SG2C32962814 - ME8U

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Date &Time of Broadcast

21-May-2021 07:49:57

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Announcement Reference

SG210521OTHR813Z

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wan Kwong Weng

Designation

Joint Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

21/05/2021 08:30

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 03:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 424 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 277 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 2 027 M 1 523 M 1 523 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 6 490 M 4 875 M 4 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,14 SGD
Last Close Price 2,76 SGD
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tham Kuo Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Che Heng Tan Head-Investment
Chor Gek Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST-4.50%4 872
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.17%64 082
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.42%42 241
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.73%25 530
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.62%24 525
SEGRO PLC8.91%17 226