Mapletree Industrial Trust : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD.

Securities

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - SG2C32962814 - ME8U

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Date &Time of Broadcast

21-May-2021 07:49:57

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Announcement Reference

SG210521OTHR813Z

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wan Kwong Weng

Designation

Joint Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

21/05/2021 08:30