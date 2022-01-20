Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s): Change in Interest of Substantial Unitholders

Part I - General

1. Name of Listed Issuer:

Mapletree Logistics Trust

2. Type of Listed Issuer:

Company/Corporation

Registered/Recognised Business Trust

Real Estate Investment Trust

Name of Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

3. Is more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder giving notice in this form?

No (Please proceed to complete Part II)

Yes (Please proceed to complete Parts III & IV)

4. Date of notification to Listed Issuer:

20-Jan-2022