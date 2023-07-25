Disclaimer

This presentation shall be read in conjunction with Mapletree Logistics Trust's financial results for the First Quarter FY2023/24 in the SGXNET announcement dated 25 July 2023.

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and units in MLT, "Units"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in any connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of the Units and Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager") is not indicative of the future performance of MLT and the Manager. Predictions, projections or forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets which are targeted by MLT are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of MLT.

This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events. In addition, any discrepancies in the tables, graphs and charts between the listed amounts and totals thereof are due to rounding. Figures shown as totals in tables, graphs and charts may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.