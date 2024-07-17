Resilient Performance Sustainable Future

Mapletree Logistics Trust

15th Annual General Meeting

17 July 2024

Notice of AGM

3

Agenda

Resilient Performance

  • FY23/24 Operational and Financial Highlights
  • Prudent Capital Management
  • Resilient Portfolio Valuations

Sustainable Future

  • Accelerated Portfolio Rejuvenation
  • Advancing our Green Agenda

Mapletree Logistics Park - Majang 3, South Korea

FY23/24 Highlights

Diversified portfolio of modern assets

enabled MLT to deliver resilient

operational and financial performance

Geographical Diversification Enhances Portfolio Stability

  • Robust, geographically diversified portfolio reduces concentration risk and underpinned MLT's resilient performance amid a challenging environment
  • Developed markets continue to account for ~70% of MLT's portfolio (by AUM and revenue)

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

GROSS REVENUE

Malaysia Vietnam

India

Malaysia

Vietnam

India

Singapore

Australia

4.4%

2.5%

Australia 5.0%

4.0%

0.9%

0.8%

Singapore

27.2%

7.5%

19.4%

6.7%

South

South

Korea

Korea

12M FY23/24

9.0%

As at 31 Mar 24

8.3%

Revenue

S$13.2 billion1

S$733.9 million

Hong

Japan

Japan

12.1%

Hong

Kong

14.5%

China

SAR

China

Kong

23.1%

SAR

18.8%

19.2%

16.6%

Note:

6

1.

Includes the right-of-use assets with the adoption of SFRS(I)16 and investment properties held for sale in Malaysia.

Resilient Operational Performance

  • Healthy supply-demand dynamics in most markets supported MLT's stable operational performance
  • Challenging leasing environment in China due to weak business sentiment and high supply of warehouse space led to lower rents but MLT's occupancy level was maintained stable at above the industry average1

Stable Occupancy Rates

Singapore

Japan

Hong

South

China

Malaysia

Vietnam

Australia

India

Portfolio

Kong SAR

Korea

Mar-24

96.6%

98.2%

95.6%

95.7%

93.2%

98.6%

100.0%

99.2%

100.0%

96.0%

Rental

Occupancy

Reversions2

Rate2 (%)

(%)

Portfolio

+7.7

97.5

ex-China

China

-7.9

93.2

Total

+1.4

96.0

Portfolio

Note:

1.

According to the Independent Market Research Report by CBRE, April 2024, the overall occupancy rate across 23 major markets was approximately 78.2% as of end 2023.

2.

As at 31 Mar 2024.

7

Well Diversified Tenant Base Reduces Concentration Risk

  • No tenant accounts for >4% of MLT's total gross revenue, providing MLT with income diversification
  • Majority of our customers serve consumer-related sectors, positioning our portfolio to benefit from Asia's growing consumption base

Well-Staggered Lease Expiry1

29.6%

Multi-Tenanted Buildings

25.5%

22.2%

19.1%

Single-User Assets

14.6%

18.6%

16.0%

8.6%

5.9%

11.7%

5.6%

4.1%

3.6%

3.1%

2.9%

2.9%

3.0%

3.0%

FY24/25

FY25/26

FY26/27

FY27/28

FY28/29

>FY28/29

Top 10 Tenants by Gross Revenue

4.0%

3.5%

3.0%

2.1%

1.9%

1.8%

1.6%

1.4%

1.4%

1.3%

CWT

Equinix

Coles Group

JD.com

SF Express

HKTV

Coupang Inc. Bidvest Group

Woolworths

J&T

Note:

1. As at 31 Mar 2024.

3.0 years

weighted average lease expiry (by NLA)

~22.0%

of total gross revenue by top 10 tenants

915 tenants mainly serving consumer-related sectors

8

Proactive Interest Rate and Forex Risk Management

  • Disciplined, multi-year hedging strategy mitigates impact of rising interest rates and currency volatility

Interest Rate Risk Management

  • 84% of total debt is hedged or drawn in fixed rates
  • Every potential 25 bps increase in base rates1 may result in ~S$0.5m decrease in distributable income or -0.01 cents in DPU2 per quarter

Unhedged

Total Debt

S$5,310 million

Hedged/Fixed

Rate

Hedged/Fixed Rate

84%

Unhedged

16%

JPY

11%

SGD

3%

AUD

1%

Others

1%

Forex Risk Management

  • About 78% of amount distributable in the next 12 months is hedged into / derived in SGD

Unhedged

Forex

Risk Management

Hedged

Hedged

78%

Unhedged

22%

Notes:

1.

Base rate denotes SGD SORA, JPY DTIBOR/TORF/TONA and AUD BBSW/BBSY.

2.

Based on 4,994 million units as at 31 March 2024.

9

SGD 12.0%

Robust Balance Sheet and Well-Staggered Debt Maturity Profile

As at

As at

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Total Debt (S$ million)

5,310

4,877

Aggregate Leverage Ratio1,2

38.9%

36.8%

Weighted Average Annualised

2.5%

2.5%

Interest Rate

Average Debt Duration (years)

3.8

3.8

Interest Cover Ratio (times)3

3.7

4.0

MLT Credit Rating

Fitch BBB+

Fitch BBB+

(with stable outlook)

(with stable outlook)

  • Well-staggereddebt maturity profile with healthy average debt duration of 3.8 years
  • Ample liquidity with available committed credit facilities of S$950 million to refinance S$275 million (or 5% of total debt) debt due in FY24/25

Total Debt: S$5,310 million

AUD

MYR USD INR

5.0% 2.0% 1.0%

S$275mil

10.0%JPY

30.0%

KRW

11.0%Debt Profile (By Currency)

As at 31 Mar 2024

HKD 12.0%

Notes:

1. As per Property Funds Guidelines, the aggregate leverage includes lease liabilities that are entered into in the ordinary course of MLT's business on or after 1 April 2019 in accordance to the Monetary Authority of Singapore guidance.

2. Total debt (including perpetual securities) to net asset value ratio and total debt (including perpetual securities) less cash and cash equivalent to net asset value ratio as at 31 March 2024 were 78.7% and 78.6% respectively.

3. The interest cover ratio is based on a trailing 12 months financial results, in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with effect from 16 April 2020.

RMB 17.0%

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 08:58:08 UTC.