Mapletree Logistics Trust : Changes to Board and Board Committee Composition

ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGES TO BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION
15 March 2022 - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce the following changes:
appointment of Mr Ching Wei Hong as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee (the "AC") of the Manager with effect from 1 April 2022; and
retirement of Mr Wee Siew Kim as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the AC of the Manager with effect from 31 March 2022 pursuant to the 9-year rule under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Please refer to the detailed template announcements, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above changes.
Mr Ching Wei Hong
Mr Ching Wei Hong was a Deputy President of OCBC Bank, Chairman of Bank of Singapore and OCBC Securities Pte Ltd and Vice Chairman of Lion Global Investors Pte Ltd prior to his retirement in 2021.
Mr Ching has more than 35 years of experience in regional finance, corporate banking and cash management. Before joining OCBC, he was Director of Corporate Finance, Philips Electronics Asia Pacific. He also held senior regional assignments in Bank of America and was Treasurer of Union Carbide Asia Pacific.
Mr Ching holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees of the Manager with effect from 1 April 2022 will be as follows:
Mr Lee Chong Kwee
Non-Executive Chairman and Director
Mr Tarun Kataria
Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Nominating and
Remuneration Committee
Mr Lim Joo Boon
Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk
Committee
Mr Ching Wei Hong
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk
Committee
Ms Judy Lee
Independent Non-Executive Director
Ms Lim Mei
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and
Remuneration Committee
Mr Loh Shai Weng
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk
Committee
Mr Tan Wah Yeow
Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk
Committee
Mr Goh Chye Boon
Non-Executive Director
Ms Wendy Koh Mui Ai
Non-Executive Director
Mr Wong Mun Hoong
Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration
Committee
Ms Ng Kiat
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors are of the view that Mr Ching will bring added bench strength as well as diversity of perspectives to the business strategy of MLT.
The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr Wee for his guidance and sterling contributions during his tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the AC of the Manager since 1 April 2013.
As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust