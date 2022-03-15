Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Logistics Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M44U   SG1S03926213

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(M44U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Logistics Trust : Changes to Board and Board Committee Composition

03/15/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

15 March 2022 - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce the following changes:

  1. appointment of Mr Ching Wei Hong as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee (the "AC") of the Manager with effect from 1 April 2022; and
  2. retirement of Mr Wee Siew Kim as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the AC of the Manager with effect from 31 March 2022 pursuant to the 9-year rule under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Please refer to the detailed template announcements, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above changes.

Mr Ching Wei Hong

Mr Ching Wei Hong was a Deputy President of OCBC Bank, Chairman of Bank of Singapore and OCBC Securities Pte Ltd and Vice Chairman of Lion Global Investors Pte Ltd prior to his retirement in 2021.

Mr Ching has more than 35 years of experience in regional finance, corporate banking and cash management. Before joining OCBC, he was Director of Corporate Finance, Philips Electronics Asia Pacific. He also held senior regional assignments in Bank of America and was Treasurer of Union Carbide Asia Pacific.

Mr Ching holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees of the Manager with effect from 1 April 2022 will be as follows:

Mr Lee Chong Kwee

Non-Executive Chairman and Director

Mr Tarun Kataria

Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Nominating and

Remuneration Committee

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6273 2281 www.mapletreelogisticstrust.comCo. Reg. No. 200500947N

Mr Lim Joo Boon

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk

Committee

Mr Ching Wei Hong

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk

Committee

Ms Judy Lee

Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms Lim Mei

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and

Remuneration Committee

Mr Loh Shai Weng

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk

Committee

Mr Tan Wah Yeow

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk

Committee

Mr Goh Chye Boon

Non-Executive Director

Ms Wendy Koh Mui Ai

Non-Executive Director

Mr Wong Mun Hoong

Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration

Committee

Ms Ng Kiat

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors are of the view that Mr Ching will bring added bench strength as well as diversity of perspectives to the business strategy of MLT.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr Wee for his guidance and sterling contributions during his tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the AC of the Manager since 1 April 2013.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
01:52pMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Changes to Board and Board Committee Composition
PU
03/13MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of T..
PU
02/28INVESTOR PRESENTATION : Proposed Acquisition of Logistics Facility in South Korea
PU
02/28MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Extends Presence in South Korea with KRW88.5 Billion Acquisiti..
PU
02/28Mapletree Logistics Trust Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Baeksa Logistics Centre..
CI
02/18DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : Notification Form for Trustee-Manager in Respect of..
PU
02/18MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Payment Of Base Fee, Property Management Fee And Lease Managem..
PU
02/16MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of T..
PU
02/16Mapletree Logistics Trust to Acquire Two Land Parcels in Malaysia for Nearly $16 Millio..
MT
02/15PRESS RELEASE : Mapletree Logistics Trust To Acquire Two Prime Land Parcels in Malaysia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 670 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2022 369 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2022 4 649 M 3 402 M 3 402 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 8 465 M 6 208 M 6 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1,77 SGD
Average target price 2,05 SGD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiat Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sien Inn Chia Finance Director
Sheh Min Lum Chief Financial Officer
Chong Kwee Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Victor Liu Head-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST-5.26%6 314
EQUINIX, INC.-19.18%62 017
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.37%38 365
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-25.04%37 718
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-15.49%30 138
SEGRO PLC-9.19%20 483