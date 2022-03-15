Mapletree Logistics Trust : Changes to Board and Board Committee Composition

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

15 March 2022 - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce the following changes:

appointment of Mr Ching Wei Hong as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee (the " AC ") of the Manager with effect from 1 April 2022; and retirement of Mr Wee Siew Kim as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the AC of the Manager with effect from 31 March 2022 pursuant to the 9-year rule under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Please refer to the detailed template announcements, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above changes.

Mr Ching Wei Hong

Mr Ching Wei Hong was a Deputy President of OCBC Bank, Chairman of Bank of Singapore and OCBC Securities Pte Ltd and Vice Chairman of Lion Global Investors Pte Ltd prior to his retirement in 2021.

Mr Ching has more than 35 years of experience in regional finance, corporate banking and cash management. Before joining OCBC, he was Director of Corporate Finance, Philips Electronics Asia Pacific. He also held senior regional assignments in Bank of America and was Treasurer of Union Carbide Asia Pacific.

Mr Ching holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees of the Manager with effect from 1 April 2022 will be as follows:

Mr Lee Chong Kwee Non-Executive Chairman and Director Mr Tarun Kataria Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Nominating and Remuneration Committee

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

