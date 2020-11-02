Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy or correctness of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.
CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:
(1) THE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF (A) THE REMAINING 50.0% INTEREST IN 15 PROPERTIES AND A 100.0% INTEREST IN SEVEN PROPERTIES IN PRC THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES, (B) THE MALAYSIA PROPERTY AND (C) A 100.0% INTEREST IN ONE PROPERTY IN VIETNAM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANY, AS INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS;
(2) THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS IN MLT AS PARTIAL CONSIDERATION FOR THE PRC ACQUISITIONS; AND
(3) THE PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION.
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS
Last date and time for
20 November 2020
pre-registration of Extraordinary
at 2.30 p.m.
General Meeting ("EGM")
Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Forms
20 November 2020
of Proxy Forms
at 2.30 p.m.
Date and time of EGM held at the
23 November 2020
physical location below and by way
at 2.30 p.m.
of electronic means
Physical location of EGM
20 Pasir Panjang Road
Mapletree Business City
Town Hall - Auditorium
Singapore 117439
Managed by
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD.
Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners in relation to the Equity Fund Raising
(as defined herein)
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Directors, Audit and Risk Committee and the Trustee
(each as defined herein)
Overview of the Properties(1)
Aggregate Agreed
Property Value
S$1,046.7 million(2)
Implied Net Property Income ("NPI") Yield
~5.2%(3)
Acquiring remaining
50.0% stake
1 Mapletree Wuxi
2 Mapletree Hangzhou
3 Mapletree Nantong
4 Mapletree Changshu
5 Mapletree Changsha
6 Mapletree Wuhan
7 Mapletree Xi'an
8 Mapletree Tianjin
9 Mapletree Jiaxing
23 Mapletree PTP
10 Mapletree Nanchang
11 Mapletree Zhenjiang
12 Mapletree Chengdu
13 Mapletree Shenyang
24 Mapletree Bac Ninh 3
14 Mapletree Jinan
15 Mapletree Changsha 2
MLT After the Proposed Acquisitions
Enlarged Assets Under Management of c.S$10.01 billion from c.S$8.96 billion
Before the Acquisitions(7)Properties(8)
After the AcquisitionsChange
NLA
Assets Under Management
WALE
Number of Tenants
Occupancy Rate
Aggregate Leverage (Pro forma as at
30 September 2020)
Net Asset Value per Unit (S$)
(Pro forma as at 31 March 2020)
(1) "Properties" refers to the Partially Owned PRC Properties, the New PRC Properties, the Malaysia Property and the Vietnam Property (each as defined herein).
(2) Reflects the 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties, and 100.0% interest in the New PRC Properties, Malaysia Property and Vietnam Property. Had it been
100.0% interest for all Properties, the aggregate Agreed Property Value will be S$1,509.2 million.
(3) Based on the aggregate Agreed Property Value of S$1,046.7 million.
(4) Reflects the proportionate NLA of 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties, and 100.0% interest in the New PRC Properties, Malaysia Property and Vietnam Property.
(5) As at Latest Practicable Date (22 October 2020).
(6) Weighted average by proportionate leased NLA as at Latest Practicable Date.
(7) As at 30 September 2020 and taking into account MLT's 50.0% existing interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties.
(8) As at the Latest Practicable Date and taking into account MLT's acquisition of the remaining 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties.
(9) Based on the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Properties, which includes the acquisition of the remaining 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties and any capitalised costs.
(10) Includes the proportionate share of borrowings and deposited property values of the joint ventures with the Sponsor.
(11) Includes the Loan Facilities and Subsisting PRC Bank Loans.
(12) Includes (a) approximately 246.7 million New Units issued in connection with the Private Placement at an issue price of S$2.027 per New Unit, and 72.4 million New Units issued in connection with the Preferential Offering at an issue price of S$1.990 (b) approximately 2,650,115 Acquisition Fee Units issued as payment of the Acquisition Fee payable to the Manager at an issue price of S$2.027 per Acquisition Fee Unit, and (c) approximately 148,001,973 of Consideration Units issued at an issue price of S$2.027 per Consideration Unit.
Fast Growing Domestic Markets Supported by Resilient Economic Fundamentals
|
Increasing Urbanisation with Significant Growth Potential
|
Robust Consumption Growth
|
Urban Population Growth and Percentage of Urban Population
|
Consumption Expenditure per Capita and Growth Rate
|
(million, %)
|
(USD'000, %)
100%
75%
50%
25%
0%
2019 Percentage of Urban2030F Percentage of Urban Population Population
Urban Population Growth from 2019 - 2030F (million)
Average consumption expenditure per capita of China, Malaysia and Vietnam is ~15% of the average of developed countries, suggesting huge growth potential
HKUSSK
Forecast Consumption Expenditure per Capita Growth: '21F - '24F (CAGR)
AUJP
2019 Consumption Expenditure per Capita (USD'000)
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China, Malaysia and Vietnam remain resilient with real GDP per capita projected to grow at 5.1%, 3.1% and 6.2% respectively, from 2021 to 2024 à up to 3.4x that of the average growth rates of developed markets
Urban populations in China, Malaysia and Vietnam are projected to exhibit strong growth of 20%, 21% and 32% respectively, between 2019 and 2030
Increasing urbanisation and a growing middle class support rising consumption levels à higher demand for modern logistics space
Accelerated E-commerce Adoption
|
China Online Retail Sales Up 15.8% Y-o-Y for Jan to Aug 2020
|
Higher Online Shopping Adoption in Malaysia and Vietnam
|
Retail Sales and Online Retail Sales in China
|
Adoption of Online Shopping Channel
|
(RMB billion)
|
(% of Survey Responses)
- 8.6%
23,803
|
Retail Sales
|
Online Retail Sales
|
Jan to Aug 2019
|
Jan to Aug 2020
|
Online (2019)
|
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
|
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
|
1.9x 48.0%
25.0%
|
1.4x
46.0% 32.0%
|
MY
|
VN
Online (2020)
COVID-19 pandemic has materially accelerated a shift to online consumption
China online retail sales grew 15.8% during Jan to Aug 2020, outperforming the 8.6% decline in overall retail sales, to account for a higher 24.6% share of overall retail sales
Malaysia and Vietnam adoption of online as a shopping channel is 1.9x and 1.4x that of 2019 respectively
E-commerce logistics market size of China, Malaysia and Vietnam are expected to grow ~1.6x - 2.4x that of average of developed countries
E-commerce tenants favour modern Grade A logistics facilities
Emphasis on Supply Chain Resiliency Translates to Growing Demand for Logistics Facilities
"China Plus" Strategy to benefit Malaysia and Vietnam Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") and Growth (USD billion, %)
4.0% CAGR
140.9 120.5
"China Plus" strategy adopted by companies will bolster demand for logistics requirements in Malaysia and Vietnam
VNForeign Direct Investment (2020F)
Foreign Direct Investment (2024F)
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
MY
Moving from "Just-in-Time" to "Just-in-Case"
Inventory of retailers is expected to increase by 10% to 15% to serve as safety stock in the event of supply chain disruptions
Businesses and governments are now increasingly aware of the importance to balance supply chainefficiency and costs
Supply chain resilience will be prioritised over efficiency especially for businesses operating in critical sectors
Companies are adopting "in China for China" strategy to serve the local market while adding incremental capacity elsewhere
Malaysia and Vietnam projected to beneﬁt from strong FDI growth, with positive knock-on effects on consumption and demand for logistics space
Businesses are softening their lean-inventory strategies and carrying more inventory as safety stockmore logistics space
Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space Presents Opportunity for MLT to Fill the Market Gap
Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita and Grade A Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock
(sq m, %)
Average Rent Premium for Grade A Warehouses vs. Traditional Warehouses
(%)
1.0 2.0 3.0
4.0
% of Grade A Warehouse Supply
Total Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita (sq m)
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
30%
25%
20%
20%
Average: 20%
15%
10%
CN
MY
VN
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
Limited supply of Grade A warehouse space across China, Malaysia and Vietnam
Low logistics space per capita vs countries like Japan and the US suggests signiﬁcant headroom for growth
Grade A warehouse space commands sizeable rent premium over traditional warehouses