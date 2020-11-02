Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy or correctness of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

If you have sold or transferred all your units in Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and the units in MLT, the "Units"), you should immediately forward this Circular, together with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form in this Circular, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This Circular does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of MLT will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The Manager does not intend to conduct a public offering of any securities of MLT in the United States.

CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:

(1) THE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF (A) THE REMAINING 50.0% INTEREST IN 15 PROPERTIES AND A 100.0% INTEREST IN SEVEN PROPERTIES IN PRC THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES, (B) THE MALAYSIA PROPERTY AND (C) A 100.0% INTEREST IN ONE PROPERTY IN VIETNAM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANY, AS INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS;

(2) THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS IN MLT AS PARTIAL CONSIDERATION FOR THE PRC ACQUISITIONS; AND

(3) THE PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION.

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS

Last date and time for 20 November 2020 pre-registration of Extraordinary at 2.30 p.m. General Meeting ("EGM") Last date and time for lodgement 20 November 2020 of Proxy Forms at 2.30 p.m. Date and time of EGM held at the 23 November 2020 physical location below and by way at 2.30 p.m. of electronic means Physical location of EGM 20 Pasir Panjang Road Mapletree Business City Town Hall - Auditorium Singapore 117439

Managed by

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD.

Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners in relation to the Equity Fund Raising

(as defined herein)

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Directors, Audit and Risk Committee and the Trustee

(each as defined herein)

Overview of the Properties(1)

Aggregate Agreed Property Value S$1,046.7 million(2)

Implied Net Property Income ("NPI") Yield ~5.2%(3)

Acquiring remaining

50.0% stake

1 Mapletree Wuxi 16 Mapletree Tianjin 2

2 Mapletree Hangzhou 17 Mapletree Chengdu 2

3 Mapletree Nantong 18 Mapletree Qingdao

4 Mapletree Changshu 19 Mapletree Guiyang

5 Mapletree Changsha 20 Mapletree Nantong 2

6 Mapletree Wuhan 21 Mapletree Ningbo

7 Mapletree Xi'an 22 Mapletree Changsha 3

8 Mapletree Tianjin Malaysia

9 Mapletree Jiaxing 23 Mapletree PTP

10 Mapletree Nanchang

11 Mapletree Zhenjiang Vietnam

12 Mapletree Chengdu

13 Mapletree Shenyang 24 Mapletree Bac Ninh 3

14 Mapletree Jinan

15 Mapletree Changsha 2

MLT After the Proposed Acquisitions

Acquiring 100.0% stake

Enlarged Assets Under Management of c.S$10.01 billion from c.S$8.96 billion

Before the Acquisitions(7)Properties(8)

After the AcquisitionsChange

NLA

Assets Under Management

WALE

Number of Tenants

Occupancy Rate

Aggregate Leverage (Pro forma as at

30 September 2020)

Net Asset Value per Unit (S$)

(Pro forma as at 31 March 2020)

(1) "Properties" refers to the Partially Owned PRC Properties, the New PRC Properties, the Malaysia Property and the Vietnam Property (each as defined herein).

(2) Reflects the 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties, and 100.0% interest in the New PRC Properties, Malaysia Property and Vietnam Property. Had it been 100.0% interest for all Properties, the aggregate Agreed Property Value will be S$1,509.2 million.

(3) Based on the aggregate Agreed Property Value of S$1,046.7 million.

(4) Reflects the proportionate NLA of 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties, and 100.0% interest in the New PRC Properties, Malaysia Property and Vietnam Property.

(5) As at Latest Practicable Date (22 October 2020).

(6) Weighted average by proportionate leased NLA as at Latest Practicable Date.

(7) As at 30 September 2020 and taking into account MLT's 50.0% existing interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties.

(8) As at the Latest Practicable Date and taking into account MLT's acquisition of the remaining 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties.

(9) Based on the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Properties, which includes the acquisition of the remaining 50.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties and any capitalised costs.

(10) Includes the proportionate share of borrowings and deposited property values of the joint ventures with the Sponsor.

(11) Includes the Loan Facilities and Subsisting PRC Bank Loans.

(12) Includes (a) approximately 246.7 million New Units issued in connection with the Private Placement at an issue price of S$2.027 per New Unit, and 72.4 million New Units issued in connection with the Preferential Offering at an issue price of S$1.990 (b) approximately 2,650,115 Acquisition Fee Units issued as payment of the Acquisition Fee payable to the Manager at an issue price of S$2.027 per Acquisition Fee Unit, and (c) approximately 148,001,973 of Consideration Units issued at an issue price of S$2.027 per Consideration Unit.

Fast Growing Domestic Markets Supported by Resilient Economic Fundamentals

Increasing Urbanisation with Significant Growth Potential Robust Consumption Growth Urban Population Growth and Percentage of Urban Population Consumption Expenditure per Capita and Growth Rate (million, %) (USD'000, %)

100%

75%

50%

25%

0%

2019 Percentage of Urban2030F Percentage of Urban Population Population

Urban Population Growth from 2019 - 2030F (million)

SG

Average consumption expenditure per capita of China, Malaysia and Vietnam is ~15% of the average of developed countries, suggesting huge growth potential

HKUSSK

Forecast Consumption Expenditure per Capita Growth: '21F - '24F (CAGR)

AUJP

2019 Consumption Expenditure per Capita (USD'000)

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China, Malaysia and Vietnam remain resilient with real GDP per capita projected to grow at 5.1%, 3.1% and 6.2% respectively, from 2021 to 2024 à up to 3.4x that of the average growth rates of developed markets

Urban populations in China, Malaysia and Vietnam are projected to exhibit strong growth of 20%, 21% and 32% respectively, between 2019 and 2030

Increasing urbanisation and a growing middle class support rising consumption levels à higher demand for modern logistics space

Accelerated E-commerce Adoption

China Online Retail Sales Up 15.8% Y-o-Y for Jan to Aug 2020 Higher Online Shopping Adoption in Malaysia and Vietnam Retail Sales and Online Retail Sales in China Adoption of Online Shopping Channel (RMB billion) (% of Survey Responses)

- 8.6%

26,043

23,803

Retail Sales Online Retail Sales Jan to Aug 2019 Jan to Aug 2020 Online (2019) Source: Independent Market Research Consultants. Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

1.9x 48.0% 25.0% 1.4x 46.0% 32.0% MY VN Online (2020)

COVID-19 pandemic has materially accelerated a shift to online consumption

China online retail sales grew 15.8% during Jan to Aug 2020, outperforming the 8.6% decline in overall retail sales, to account for a higher 24.6% share of overall retail sales

Malaysia and Vietnam adoption of online as a shopping channel is 1.9x and 1.4x that of 2019 respectively

E-commerce logistics market size of China, Malaysia and Vietnam are expected to grow ~1.6x - 2.4x that of average of developed countries

E-commerce tenants favour modern Grade A logistics facilities

Emphasis on Supply Chain Resiliency Translates to Growing Demand for Logistics Facilities

"China Plus" Strategy to benefit Malaysia and Vietnam Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") and Growth (USD billion, %)

4.0% CAGR

140.9 120.5

"China Plus" strategy adopted by companies will bolster demand for logistics requirements in Malaysia and Vietnam

CN

VNForeign Direct Investment (2020F)

Foreign Direct Investment (2024F)

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

MY

Moving from "Just-in-Time" to "Just-in-Case"

Inventory of retailers is expected to increase by 10% to 15% to serve as safety stock in the event of supply chain disruptions

Businesses and governments are now increasingly aware of the importance to balance supply chainefficiency and costs

Supply chain resilience will be prioritised over efficiency especially for businesses operating in critical sectors

Companies are adopting "in China for China" strategy to serve the local market while adding incremental capacity elsewhere

Malaysia and Vietnam projected to beneﬁt from strong FDI growth, with positive knock-on effects on consumption and demand for logistics space

Businesses are softening their lean-inventory strategies and carrying more inventory as safety stockmore logistics space

Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space Presents Opportunity for MLT to Fill the Market Gap

Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita and Grade A Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock

(sq m, %)

Average Rent Premium for Grade A Warehouses vs. Traditional Warehouses

(%)

0.0

1.0 2.0 3.0

4.0

% of Grade A Warehouse Supply

Total Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita (sq m)

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

30%

25%

20%

20%

Average: 20%

15%

10%

CN

MY

VN

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

Limited supply of Grade A warehouse space across China, Malaysia and Vietnam

Low logistics space per capita vs countries like Japan and the US suggests signiﬁcant headroom for growth

Grade A warehouse space commands sizeable rent premium over traditional warehouses