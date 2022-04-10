Mapletree Logistics Trust : Completion Of Acquisition Of A Logistics Facility In South Korea

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A LOGISTICS FACILITY IN SOUTH KOREA

Further to its press release dated 28 February 2022, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the acquisition of Baeksa Logistics Centre in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea has been completed today.

Following this acquisition, MLT's portfolio has increased to 184 properties comprising 53 properties in Singapore, 9 in Hong Kong SAR, 19 in Japan, 42 in China, 13 in Australia, 16 in Malaysia, 20 in South Korea, 10 in Vietnam and 2 in India. The total value of assets under management is approximately S$12.7 billion.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

8 April 2022

