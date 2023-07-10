(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF A PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA

Further to its press release dated 13 January 2023, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the divestment of Chee Wah in Malaysia has been completed today. The divestment of Subang 1 is ongoing and the Manager will make a further announcement when it is completed.

Following the divestment of Chee Wah, MLT's portfolio stands at 192 properties, comprising 52 properties in Singapore, 14 in Australia, 43 in China, 9 in Hong Kong SAR, 2 in India, 25 in Japan, 16 in Malaysia, 21 in South Korea and 10 in Vietnam. The total value of assets under management is S$13.7 billion1.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

10 July 2023

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

1 Based on MLT's financials as at 31 March 2023 and including the acquisitions of six properties in Japan on 28 April 2023, a property in South Korea on 26 May 2023, and a property in Australia on 23 June 2023.