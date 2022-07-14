Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Logistics Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M44U   SG1S03926213

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(M44U)
  Report
2022-07-14
1.710 SGD   -2.29%
07:24aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Completion of Acquisition of Two Land Parcels in Malaysia
PU
07/07MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of First Quarter FY22/23 Financial Results
PU
06/26MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 July 2022
PU
Mapletree Logistics Trust : Completion of Acquisition of Two Land Parcels in Malaysia

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF TWO LAND PARCELS IN MALAYSIA

Further to its press release dated 15 February 2022, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the acquisition of two parcels of leasehold industrial properties located in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia has been completed today.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

14 July 2022

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
