  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Mapletree Logistics Trust
  News
  Summary
    M44U   SG1S03926213

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(M44U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/14 05:05:02 am EDT
1.810 SGD    0.00%
Mapletree Logistics Trust Acquires Baeksa Logistics Centre in South Korea
MT
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Completion Of Acquisition Of A Logistics Facility In South Korea
PU
Mapletree Logistics Completes Acquisition of Remaining China Logistics Asset in $653 Million Deal
MT
Mapletree Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Financial Year 2021/2022

04/14/2022 | 08:36am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MLT for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2021/2022 ended 31 March 2022 will be made available after trading hours on 28 April 2022.

A "live" audio webcast of the analyst briefing will be held on 28 April 2022 at 6:00pm. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com for details.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

14 April 2022

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 12:35:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
