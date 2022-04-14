Mapletree Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Financial Year 2021/2022

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MLT for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2021/2022 ended 31 March 2022 will be made available after trading hours on 28 April 2022.

A "live" audio webcast of the analyst briefing will be held on 28 April 2022 at 6:00pm. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com for details.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

14 April 2022

