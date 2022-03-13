Mapletree Logistics Trust : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. ("MLTM"), as manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to update that two of MLT's subsidiaries have entered into loan agreements which contain certain conditions ("Conditions") similar to those found in some of the existing loan facilities and notes issued (collectively the "Debt Facilities") by MLT1 and/or its subsidiaries2. These Conditions require:

MLTM to remain as the manager of MLT; and/or The manager of MLT to remain a subsidiary, whether directly or indirectly, wholly-owned or majority- owned, of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, the sponsor of MLT.

In the event that any of the Conditions are not met, the lender(s) and/or the note-holder(s) (as the case may be) may cancel the available commitment and/or require prepayment (as the case may be) under the Debt Facilities, whereupon MLT and/or its subsidiaries shall make such prepayment (and pay such other amounts in accordance with the respective terms of the Debt Facilities) within a stipulated period.

The aggregate amount of Debt Facilities that may be affected by a breach of the Conditions amounts to the Singapore Dollar equivalent of approximately S$5,146 million, of which S$4,079 million is drawn and outstanding as at 11 March 2022.

As at the date of this announcement, there has been no breach of the Conditions.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

11 March 2022