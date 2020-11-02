Mapletree Logistics Trust : Investor Presentation - The Proposed Acquisitions of 9 Properties in China, Malaysia and Vietnam, and the Remaining 50.0% Interest in 15 Properties in China

The Proposed Acquisitions of 9 Properties in China, Malaysia and Vietnam, and the Remaining 50.0% Interest in 15 Properties

in China

2 November 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (in its capacity as the manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and the manager of MLT, the "Manager")) for information purposes only and should not be used for any other purposes. The content of this presentation has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority. The information and opinions in this presentation provided as at the date of this presentation (unless stated otherwise) are subject to change without notice. The accuracy of such information and opinions are not guaranteed and this presentation may not contain all material information concerning MLT. None of the Manager, MLT nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors and representatives or any of their respective holding companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, associated undertakings or controlling persons, or any of their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives, advisers (including any global co-ordinator and bookrunner in respect of any equity fund raising that may be undertaken by the Manager) or legal advisers make any representation or warranty, express or implied and whether as to the past or the future regarding, and none of them assumes any responsibility or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein or as to the reasonableness of any assumption contained herein or therein, or for any loss howsoever arising whether directly or indirectly from any use, reliance or distribution of these materials or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Further, nothing in this presentation should be construed as constituting legal, business, tax or financial advice. None of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd (the "Sponsor"), MLT, the Manager, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (as the trustee of MLT) or any of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors, agents or representatives have independently verified, approved or endorsed the material herein.

The value of the units in MLT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events regarding MLT's present and future business strategies and the environment in which MLT will operate, and must be read together with those assumptions. The Manager does not guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Manager believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it gives no assurance that such expectations will be met. Representative examples of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. The past performance of MLT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of their future performance. The forecast financial performance of MLT (if any) is not guaranteed. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events. No assurance can be given that the future events will occur or that projections will be achieved. The Manager does not assume any responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise. You should conduct your own independent analysis of the Sponsor, the Manager and MLT, including consulting your own independent legal, business, tax and financial advisers and other advisers in order to make an independent determination of the suitability, merits and consequences of investment in MLT.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation for the sale or purchase of any securities of MLT in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever. You agree that you will not rely on any representation or warranty implied herein or the information contained herein in any action or decision you may take or make. This presentation is being provided to you for the purpose of providing information in relation to the forthcoming transaction by MLT. This presentation is not being distributed by, nor has it been approved for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") by, a person authorised under FSMA. This presentation is being communicated only to persons in the United Kingdom who are (i) authorised firms under the FSMA and certain other investment professionals falling within article 19 of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") and directors, officers and employees acting for such entities in relation to investment; or (ii) high value entities falling within article 49 of the FPO and directors, officers and employees acting for such entities in relation to investment; (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated.

The securities of MLT have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The Manager does not intend to conduct a public offering of any securities of MLT in the United States.

Neither this presentation nor any part thereof may be (a) used or relied upon by any other party or for any purpose, (b) copied, photocopied, duplicated or otherwise reproduced in any form or by any means, or (c) forwarded, published, redistributed, passed on or otherwise disseminated or quoted, directly or indirectly, to any person either in your organisation or elsewhere. By attending this presentation, you agree to be bound by the terms above.

These materials contain a summary only and do not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate any potential transaction mentioned in this presentation, including the acquisition by MLT of (a) the remaining 50.0% interest in 15 properties and a 100.0% interest in seven properties in PRC through the acquisition of property holding companies, (b) the Malaysia Property and (c) a 100.0% interest in one property in Vietnam through the acquisition of a property holding company, as interested person transactions. This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation for the sale or purchase of any securities of MLT in Singapore or any other jurisdiction. No part of it nor the fact of its presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever.

For terms not defined herein, please refer to the circular released on the SGXNET titled "The proposed acquisitions of (a) the remaining 50.0% interest in 15 properties and a 100.0% interest in seven properties in PRC through the acquisition of property holding companies, (b) the Malaysia Property and (c) a 100.0% interest in one property in Vietnam through the acquisition of a property holding company, as interested person transactions" dated 2 November 2020. Any discrepancies in the tables, graphs and charts included herein between the listed amounts and totals thereof are due to rounding.

The advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Transaction Summary

Proposed Transaction  The proposed acquisitions of:  The remaining 50.0% interest in 15 properties ("Partially Owned PRC Properties") and a 100.0% interest in 7 properties in PRC ("New PRC Properties") through the acquisition of property holding companies, at approximately RMB4,477.1 million (S$912.7 million) (the "PRC Acquisitions")  The Malaysia Property at approximately MYR402.5 million (S$131.6 million) (the "Malaysia Acquisition")  A 100.0% interest in one property in Vietnam ("Vietnam Property") through the acquisition of a property holding company, at approximately USD22.2 million (S$30.1 million) (the "Vietnam Acquisition", and together with the PRC Acquisitions and the Malaysia Acquisition, the "Acquisitions")

 Aggregate acquisition cost of approximately S$1,097.2 million (the "Total Acquisition Cost") comprises:  the PRC Acquisition Price of approximately RMB4,477.1 million (S$912.7 million), which comprises (a) the PRC Aggregate Share Consideration which will be paid in cash; (b) the PRC Shareholders' Loans, which will be satisfied partly in cash and partly via the issue of new units in MLT as partial consideration for the PRC Acquisitions (the "Consideration Units"); and (c) the PRC Bank Loans;  the Malaysia Acquisition Price of approximately MYR402.5 million (S$131.6 million) which will be paid in cash;  the Vietnam Acquisition Price of approximately USD22.2 million (S$30.1 million) which will be paid in cash;  the acquisition fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Acquisitions (the "Acquisition Fee") which is estimated to be approximately S$5.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Total Acquisition Price); and  the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$17.4 million incurred or to be incurred by MLT in connection with the Acquisitions and the Equity Fund Raising (as defined herein)

Independent Valuation  PRC Properties by Cushman & Wakefield International Property Advisers (Shanghai) Co., Ltd and Knight Frank Petty Limited: RMB6,738.1 million (approximately S$1,373.6 million) and RMB6,671.0 million (approximately S$1,359.9 million) respectively1

 Malaysia Property by Knight Frank Malaysia Sdn Bhd and First Pacific Valuers Property Consultants Sdn Bhd: MYR405.0 million (approximately S$132.5 million) and MYR409.0 million (approximately S$133.8 million) respectively

 Vietnam Property by CBRE (Vietnam) Co., Ltd and Colliers International Vietnam: USD22.0 million (approximately S$29.9 million) and USD22.1 million (approximately S$29.9 million) respectively Aggregate Agreed Property Value  The aggregate Agreed Property Value of S$1,509.2 million2 is at a discount of approximately 1.7% and 0.9% to the aggregate valuation of S$1,535.9 million and S$1,523.6 million by the Independent Valuers appointed by the Trustee and the Manager respectively

All information is as at Latest Practicable Date (22 October 2020) unless otherwise stated. Based on the illustrative exchange rate of S$1.00 = RMB4.91, S$1.00 = MYR3.06, and S$1.00 = USD0.74.

1) Reflects 100.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties and New PRC Properties.

2) Reflects 100.0% interest in the Partially Owned PRC Properties, New PRC Properties, Malaysia Property and Vietnam Property.

Continuing MLT's Strategy for Network Connectivity

Fortifying MLT's Position as a Leading Provider of Quality Logistics Real Estate in Asia-Pacific