Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issue And Listing Of Consideration Units

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE AND LISTING OF CONSIDERATION UNITS

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 22 November 2021 titled "The proposed acquisitions of (A) a 100.0% interest in 13 new logistics assets located in the People's Republic of China through the acquisition of 13 property holding companies and (B) a 100.0% interest in three logistics assets located in Vietnam through the acquisition of three property holding companies, as interested person transactions" (the "Acquisition Announcement").

Further to the Acquisition Announcement and the announcement dated 20 December 2021 in relation to the approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Consideration Units on the Main Board of the SGX-ST, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued an aggregate of 106,382,979 Consideration Units today at an issue price of S$1.88 per Unit.

The Consideration Units were listed and quoted on the Main Board of the SGX-ST with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 20 January 2022 ("Listing Date").

The Consideration Units are trading under a temporary stock counter (Counter Name: Mapletree LogTr

A, Stock Code: RCQU) separate from the existing MLT stock counter. The Consideration Units will trade under this separate stock counter for the period commencing from the Listing Date to the last day of "cum-distribution" trading for the Consideration Units as well as the existing Units in issue on 19 January 2022, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the Consideration Units are issued (the "Existing Units"), in respect of the distributions for the period ending 31 March 2022. After the last day of "cum-distribution" trading, both the Consideration Units trading on the temporary stock counter and the Existing Units will be aggregated and traded under the existing MLT stock counter on the Main Board of the SGX-ST on the next market day, i.e. the first day of "ex-distribution" trading for both the Consideration Units and the Existing Units.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Consideration Units will not be entitled to distributions by MLT for the period preceding the Listing Date, and will only be entitled to receive distributions by MLT from the Listing Date to the end of the financial quarter in which the Consideration Units are issued, as well as all distributions thereafter.

When the Consideration Units are aggregated and traded under the existing MLT stock counter on the Main Board of the SGX-ST, the Consideration Units will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Units, including the right to any distributions which may be paid thereafter. The date for the merger of the temporary stock counter with the existing MLT stock counter will be announced by the Manager separately.

