Further to the announcements dated 24 January 2024, 1 February 2024 and 8 February 2024, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that it has issued 5,627,865 new units in MLT ("Units") at an issue price of S$1.524 per Unit pursuant to MLT's distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") in respect of MLT's distribution for the period from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023 (the "3Q FY23/24 Distribution") on 20 March 2024.

The new Units will be credited by 20 March 2024 to securities accounts of MLT unitholders ("Unitholders") who have elected to participate in the DRP. The new Units will commence trading on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at 9.00 a.m. on 20 March 2024.

The new Units will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Units.

Following the issuance of the new Units, the total number of MLT Units has increased from 4,988,330,646 to 4,993,958,511.

Unitholders who did not elect or partially elected to participate in the DRP and overseas Unitholders who did not provide registered mailing addresses in Singapore to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, will receive their respective entitlements to the 3Q FY23/24 Distribution in cash on 20 March 2024.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

19 March 2024

