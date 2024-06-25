Glue all sides firmly. Stapling and spot sealing is not allowed.
IMPORTANT
1. CPF and SRS investors:
(i) may participate at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their
respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators, and should contact their
respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators if they have any queries
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore
regarding their appointment as proxies; or
(ii) may appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at
pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))
the AGM, in which case they should approach their respective CPF Agent
Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 2.30 p.m. on Monday,
8 July 2024, being seven working days before the date of the AGM.
2. By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s),
Proxy Form
a unitholder of MLT accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms
set out in the Notice of AGM dated 25 June 2024.
3.
Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on, inter alia,
15TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
the appointment of a proxy(ies).
I/We
(Name(s) and NRIC/Passport/Company Registration Number(s))
of
(Address)
being a Unitholder/Unitholders of MLT, hereby appoint:
Name
NRIC/Passport Number
Proportion of Unitholdings
No. of Units
%
Address
and/or (delete as appropriate)
Name
NRIC/Passport Number
Proportion of Unitholdings
No. of Units
%
Address
or, failing which, the Chairman of the AGM as my/our proxy/proxies to attend, to speak and to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the AGM of MLT to be held on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 at 2.30 p.m. at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct my/our proxy/proxies to vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM as indicated hereunder. If no specific direction as to voting is given, the proxy/proxies will vote or abstain from voting at his/her/their discretion, as he/she/they may on any other matter arising at the AGM.
No.
Resolutions
For*
Against* Abstain*
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- To receive and adopt the Trustee's Report, the Manager's Statement, the Audited Financial Statements of MLT for the financial year ended
31 March 2024 and the Auditor's Report thereon. (Ordinary Resolution)
- To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Auditor of MLT and to authorise the Manager to fix the Auditor's remuneration. (Ordinary Resolution)
SPECIAL BUSINESS
- To authorise the Manager to issue Units and to make or grant instruments convertible into Units. (Ordinary Resolution)
- To approve the Unit Buy-Back Supplement. (Extraordinary Resolution)
- To approve the adoption of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate. (Ordinary Resolution)
- Voting will be conducted by poll. If you wish your proxy/proxies to exercise all your votes "For" or "Against", please tick (√) within the box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of Units in respect of that resolution. If you wish your proxy/proxies to abstain from voting on a resolution, please indicate with a (√) in the "Abstain" box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of Units that your proxy/proxies is directed to abstain from voting in the "Abstain" box in respect of that resolution. In any other case, the proxy/proxies may vote or abstain as the proxy/proxies deems fit on any of the above resolutions if no voting instruction is specified, and on any other matter arising at the AGM.
Dated this
day of
2024
Total number of Units held
Signature(s) of Unitholder(s) / Common Seal of Corporate Unitholder
IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ THE NOTES TO PROXY FORM BELOW
Notes to Proxy Form
- A unitholder of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and unitholder of MLT, "Unitholder") entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, who is not a relevant intermediary (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act 1967), is entitled to appoint one or two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. Where a Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, the appointments shall be invalid unless he/she/it specifies the proportion of his/her unitholding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy.
- A Unitholder who is a relevant intermediary entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of the Unitholder, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different unit in MLT ("Unit") or Units held by such Unitholder. Where such Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, it should annex to the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies (the "Proxy Form") the list of proxies, setting out, in respect of each proxy, the name, address, NRIC/Passport Number and proportion of unitholding (number of units and percentage) in relation to which each proxy has been appointed. For the avoidance of doubt, a CPF Agent Bank/SRS Operator who intends to appoint CPF/SRS investors as its proxies shall comply with this Note. The appointments shall be invalid unless the Unitholder specifies the number of Units in relation to which each proxy has been appointed in the Proxy Form.
"Relevant Intermediary" means:
- a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970 or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds Units in that capacity;
- a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act 2001, and who holds Units in that capacity; or
- the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953, in respect of Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Central Provident Fund Board holds those Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.
3. A proxy need not be a Unitholder of MLT. The Chairman of the AGM, as proxy, need not be a Unitholder of MLT.
- CPF and SRS Investors:
- may participate at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators, and should contact their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies; or
- may appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM, in which case they should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 8 July 2024, being seven working days before the date of the AGM.
- The Proxy Form must be submitted in the following manner:
- if submitted by post, be lodged at the office of the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower #14-07, Singapore 098632; or
- if submitted via electronic mail, to attach a clear signed and scanned PDF copy of the Proxy Form to the Unit Registrar at srs.proxy@boardroomlimited.com,
in any case, by 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, 14 July 2024, being 72 hours before the time fixed for the AGM.
A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must complete and sign the Proxy Form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.
- A Unitholder should insert the total number of Units held in the Proxy Form. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her name in the Depository Register maintained by CDP, he/she should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units registered in his/her name in the Register of Unitholders of MLT, he/she should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her name in the said Depository Register and registered in his/her name in the Register of Unitholders, he/she should insert the aggregate number of Units. If no number is inserted, the Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the Units held by the Unitholder.
- The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.
- Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney or a duly authorised officer, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must (failing previous registration with the Manager) be lodged with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.
9. The Manager shall be entitled to reject a Proxy Form which is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified on the Proxy Form. In addition, in the case of Units entered in the Depository Register, the Manager may reject a Proxy Form if the Unitholder, being the appointor, is not shown to have Units entered against his/her name in the Depository Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM, as certified by CDP to the Manager.
10. Any reference to a time of day is made by reference to Singapore time.
