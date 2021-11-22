Mapletree Logistics Trust : The Proposed Acquisition Of A Logistics Property In Japan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended)) ANNOUNCEMENT THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A LOGISTICS PROPERTY IN JAPAN For illustrative purposes, certain JPY amounts have been translated into Singapore dollars. Unless otherwise indicated, such translations are as at 11 November 2021, being the latest practicable date (the "Latest Practicable Date") prior to this announcement (this "Announcement"), and have been made based on the illustrative exchange rate of S$1.00 = JPY84.07. Such translations should not be construed as representations that JPY amounts referred to could have been, or could be, converted into Singapore dollars, as the case may be, at that or any other rate or at all. Any discrepancies in the tables included herein between the listed amounts and totals thereof are due to rounding. INTRODUCTION

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and as manager of MLT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that a conditional trust beneficial interest sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") has been entered into with an unrelated third party vendor, for the proposed acquisition of the trust beneficial interest in Kuwana Logistics Centre (the "Japan Property") for a purchase consideration of JPY35,000 million (S$416.3 million) (the " Japan Acquisition"). THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION 2.1 The Japan Property Completed in May 2019, the Japan Property is a multi-tenanted,5-storey dry logistics facility strategically located within an established logistics and industrial cluster in Nagoya. The Japan Property, sited on approximately 70,253 square metres ("sqm") of freehold land with gross floor area of 158,034 sqm, is built to modern specifications such as double ramp ways, large floorplates, clear height of 5.5 metres and floor loading of 1.5 tons per sqm. The Japan Property has a committed occupancy rate of 82.5% and is leased to a diverse tenant base comprising eight established and reputable tenants.

2.2 Structure of the Proposed Japan Acquisition The legal title of the Japan Property is entrusted to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, a licensed trust bank (the "Trust Bank"), pursuant to a trust agreement (such trust, the "Trust"), with the trust beneficial interest (the "TBI") in the Trust held by TMK Hanamizuki Holdings (the "Vendor"). In connection with the Japan Acquisition, the SPA has been entered into on 22 November 2021 between Godo Kaisha Hinoki ("GK Hinoki" or the "Purchaser") and the Vendor, for the Purchaser to acquire the TBI in the Trust. MLT, through its wholly- owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Gyoda (Japan) (HKSAR) Limited, makes tokumei kumiai ("TK") contribution into the TK business carried out by GK Hinoki in exchange for an effective 97% share of the profits or losses arising from the TK business. Pursuant to the existing holding structure for MLT's Japan assets, Mapletree Investments Japan Kabushiki Kaisha ("MIJ" or the "Japan Asset Manager"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL" or the "Sponsor"), which holds preferred membership interest in GK Hinoki, is entitled to effectively receive 3% share of the profit or losses arising from the TK business conducted by GK Hinoki. The diagram below sets out the relationships between the various parties following completion. 2

The TK is a contractual arrangement between a silent investor (in this case, MapletreeLog Gyoda (Japan) (HKSAR) Limited) and the operator (in this case, GK Hinoki), and a common structure adopted for investment in real estate in Japan. The TBI is the economic interest of the underlying assets and is held by a beneficiary of the trust. Following completion, the Trust Bank will continue to act as trustee of the Trust and the Trust Bank will hold the legal title to the Japan Property. The Purchaser will hold the TBI in the Trust and will be the beneficiary under the Trust. 3. DETAILS OF THE JAPAN ACQUISITION Valuation and Purchase Consideration

Pursuant to the SPA, GK Hinoki will acquire the TBI in the Trust for a purchase consideration of JPY35,000 million (S$416.3 million) (the "Purchase Consideration"), which represents the agreed property value (the "Agreed Property Value") and was negotiated on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis taking into account the independent valuation of the Japan Property. The independent valuation conducted by JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. (the "Valuer"), which was commissioned by the Manager, concluded a market value for the Japan Property of JPY35,600 million as at 11 November 2021.

The Agreed Property Value represents a discount of approximately 1.7% to the independent valuation of the Japan Property. The Valuer has valued the Japan Property based on the Discounted Cash Flow and Direct Capitalisation methods.

The purchase consideration payable by MLT for the Japan Acquisition (the "MLT Purchase Consideration") is approximately JPY33,950 million (S$403.8 million), which represents MLT's 97% effective interest in the Japan Property, and shall be satisfied fully in cash. The balance of the Purchase Consideration will be funded by MIJ, in proportion to its existing effective interest in GK Hinoki. Estimated Total Acquisition Cost

The estimated total cost of the Japan Acquisition (the "Total Acquisition Cost") is approximately JPY35,700 million (approximately S$424.6 million), comprising: the MLT Purchase Consideration of JPY33,950 million (S$403.8 million) as described in paragraph 3.1 above; the acquisition fee payable to the Manager for the Japan Acquisition pursuant to the trust deed dated 5 July 2004 constituting MLT (as supplemented, amended and restated) (the "Trust Deed") of approximately JPY339.5 million (S$4.0 million) (representing 1.0% of the MLT Purchase Consideration), which is payable in cash; and the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately JPY1,410.5 million (S$16.8 million) incurred or to be incurred in connection with the Japan Acquisition (inclusive of due diligence cost, applicable taxes and costs to be incurred in relation to the valuation) and the Equity Fund Raising (as defined below). 3

Sale and Purchase Agreement

The key terms of the SPA include the following: the Purchase Consideration of JPY35,000 million (S$416.3 million) is to be satisfied in cash on closing, subject to the adjustments as set forth in the SPA; customary provisions relating to the Japan Acquisition, including representations and warranties; fulfilment of relevant conditions precedent, including (a) the representations and warranties of the parties being true and correct on the date of execution of the SPA and the closing date, and (b) the parties having performed and observed all their respective duties and obligations under the SPA by the closing date; and the closing date shall be 16 December 2021 (unless otherwise mutually agreed between the parties). The Asset Manager

Pursuant to the existing asset management agreement which was entered into between MIJ (as the Japan Asset Manager) and GK Hinoki (as the operator) in relation to the management of MLT's Japan properties held under GK Hinoki, the Japan Asset Manager will provide asset management services for the Japan Property upon completion of the Purchaser's acquisition of the TBI in the Trust, on the same terms as are currently set out under the asset management agreement. The fees payable by GK Hinoki to the Japan Asset Manager are on substantially the same rate as the base fees payable by MLT to the Manager under the Trust Deed.

Under the Trust Deed, the Manager is entitled to appoint any service providers (including any related Mapletree entity) to perform its obligations thereunder, provided that, among others, the Manager shall provide overall management and supervision and be liable for all acts and omissions of such persons. In the computation of the Manager's management fees payable under the Trust Deed, any asset management fees payable to the Japan Asset Manager for MLT's properties in Japan will be taken into account and no double payment will be made in respect of asset management services provided for MLT's properties in Japan. 4. RATIONALE FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE JAPAN ACQUISITION The Japan Acquisition is in line with the Manager's investment objective to deliver regular and stable distributions to MLT's unitholders ("Unitholders") through the acquisition of quality, income-producing assets. The Manager believes that the Japan Acquisition will bring the following key benefits to Unitholders: 4.1 Expand MLT's presence in Greater Nagoya, a key regional distribution location The Japan Acquisition will expand MLT's presence with a third property in Greater Nagoya, a key regional distribution strategically located between Greater Tokyo and Greater Osaka. MLT's existing two properties in Greater Nagoya are Toki Centre and Aichi Miyoshi Centre. The Japan Acquisition will deepen MLT's network connectivity in 4

Japan and complement its existing platform of 18 logistics facilities, of which eight are located in the Greater Tokyo area. Nagoya is supported by a highly developed logistics and transportation infrastructure with a comprehensive and modern network of airports, seaports, roadways and rail lines that facilitates local and international distribution. Centrally located in Kuwana city of Mie prefecture in Japan, the Japan Property has easy access to the Shin-Meishin expressway (about 15 minutes' drive), which provides excellent connectivity to Kyoto and Osaka in the west, and Hamamatsu and Shizuoka in the east. The average travelling time by road to Osaka city is about 2 hours 15 minutes and to Shizuoka about 2 hours 40 minutes, which is within the 4-hour travelling time limit for truck drivers permitted by the labour law in Japan. This makes the location ideal for regional distribution and is attractive to logistics companies looking to serve not only the Greater Nagoya region, but also Greater Osaka and the western part of Greater Tokyo. Strategically located in an established industrial and logistics cluster with excellent connectivity

The Japan Property is located within an established industrial and logistics cluster, in close proximity to Nagoya City, Nagoya Port (40 minutes' drive for both locations) and Centrair Airport (60 minutes' drive).

The Greater Nagoya region is the largest manufacturing hub of Japan, surpassing both Greater Tokyo and Greater Osaka. In 2019, the shipment value of Greater Nagoya's manufacturing industry amounted to 25.3% of the total for Japan, as compared to 15.9% and 14.6% for Greater Tokyo and Greater Osaka respectively 1 .

The region is home to many established multinational and domestic corporations from the automotive (e.g. Toyota and Honda), machinery (e.g. Makita and Takakita) and electronics (e.g. Brother and Japan Material) industries. Demand for logistics facilities is sustained by the high manufacturing base as manufactured goods get distributed across Japan and internationally. A growing market with low supply of large modern warehouse space

The total stock of large-scale, modern multi-tenanted warehouses ("LMT") in Greater Nagoya is about 1.3 million sqm in 2020 2 . Comparing Greater Tokyo with Greater Nagoya, the gross domestic product ("GDP") and LMT stock of Greater Nagoya is 22% and 10% respectively that of Greater Tokyo. This suggests that the current LMT supply in Greater Nagoya is comparatively lower than what its GDP may require, representing future growth potential.

With the proposed opening of a Superconducting Magnetic Levitation Railway in 2027 connecting Tokyo and Nagoya and as industries and economic activities develop along the railway, this is expected to provide an additional demand driver for logistics space in Greater Nagoya. Value of manufactured goods shipments, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, 13 August 2021.

2 "Chubu Area Logistics Market where Supply drives Demand", CBRE, 10 February 2020. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.