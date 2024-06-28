Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust. The Company's principal investment objective is to invest on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, as well as real estate-related assets, in the markets of Asia, including but not limited to Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. The Company's portfolio comprises approximately 18 commercial properties across five markets of Asia, including five in Singapore, one in Hong Kong, two in China, nine in Japan and one in South Korea. Its portfolio consists of office, industrial, logistics, residential, retail, multifamily/serviced apartment, student accommodation, and mixed-use. Its Singapore properties include VivoCity, Mapletree Business City, mTower, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America HarbourFront. The Company is managed by MPACT Management Ltd.

Sector Commercial REITs