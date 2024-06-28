Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Resilient Results Anchored by Enduring Strength of the Singapore Portfolio
16.0% year-on-year ("yoy") growth in gross revenue 15.2%yoy growth in NPI
• Singapore portfolio's strong performance more than covered higher utility expenses
• Merger gains moderated by stronger SGD
• DPU tempered by higher interest rates
Agile Management Drives Operational Resilience
- Improved portfolio committed occupancy with positive full- year rental reversion
• Stable portfolio valuation buoyed by
• Singapore portfolio
Singapore properties uplift, overseas
continues to anchor
valuations impacted by stronger SGD
MPACT's stability
VivoCity: Achieving
Continued Excellence
- 100% committed occupancy with 14.0% rental reversion
- Full-yeartenant sales hit new high at nearly
S$1.1 billion
- Completed Level 1 asset enhancement initiative ("AEI") and food and beverage ("F&B") cluster rejuvenation
- Ongoing initiatives to refresh offerings and enhance shoppers' experience
Festival Walk: Adapting Swiftly to Market Shifts
- Stable yoy shopper traffic and tenant sales
- Ongoing progress towards rental stability
- Actively reshaping tenant mix and intensifying marketing efforts, focusing on local preferences
Fortifying Balance Sheet Resilience
-
Issued S$200 million
10-year fixed rate senior green notes to boost long-term stability
- Optimised HKD-CNH swapping for
enhanced risk and interest rate benefits
Proactive Stakeholder Engagement
Engaged over
Over
300fund
300Unitholders
managers, institutional
participated in the FY23/24
investors and analysts
Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
More than
48,000followers on VivoCity and Festival Walk Instagram accounts
Progressing Towards
Net Zero by 2050
- Attained Five-Star rating in 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment
- Maintained "A" rating for GRESB Public Disclosure
- Expanded solar capacity by over 50% to 3,729 kWp with new installations at MBC and VivoCity
- Obtained LEED® certifications
for Gateway Plaza, Sandhill Plaza and The Pinnacle Gangnam
• Achieved 100% green-certified portfolio
Positioning MPACT for the Future
- Strengthening our capital structure and refining our portfolio mix
- Continued proactive asset management efforts
- Singapore remains a major component of the portfolio; central to MPACT's long-term objectives
Annual Report 2023/24
7
