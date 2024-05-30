Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
Proposed Divestment of Mapletree Anson
30 May 2024
This presentation shall be read in conjunction with MPACT's announcement in the SGXNET "THE PROPOSED DIVESTMENT OF MAPLETREE ANSON" dated 30 May 2024.
Proposed Divestment of Mapletree Anson (the "Property")
Divestment of non-core asset is part of MPACT's ongoing strategy to rationalise and optimise the portfolio for the benefit of Unitholders
Property Overview (as at 31 March 2024)
Address
▪ 60 Anson Road, Singapore 079914
Lettable Area
▪
329,487 square feet
Carpark Lots
▪
80
Title
▪ Leasehold 99 years from 22 October 2007
Date of Acquisition
▪
4 February 2013
Divestment Consideration
▪
S$775.0 million
(S$2,352 per square foot of lettable area)
Original Purchase Price
▪
S$680.0 million
Independent Valuation1
▪
S$765.0 million
(S$2,322 per square foot of lettable area)
Green Certificate
▪ BCA Green Mark Platinum
FY23/24 Gross Revenue
▪
S$37.2 million
FY23/24 Net Property Income ("NPI")
▪
S$29.3 million
NPI Yield based on Divestment
▪
3.8%
Consideration
Committed Occupancy
▪
100.0%
Weighted Average Lease Expiry by
▪
3.8 years
Gross Rental Income
Number of leases
▪
23
Number of tenants
▪
17
1. Conducted by CBRE Pte. Ltd. in connection with the annual valuation of all properties owned by MPACT and its subsidiaries, as at 31 March 2024.
Key Transaction Rationale
Strategic and measured step to strengthen capital structure and optimise financial returns to Unitholders, while unlocking new avenues for value creation
1 Strengthened Capital Structure and Enhanced Financial Flexibility
2
3
DPU Accretive to MPACT Unitholders on a Pro Forma Basis
Divestment Consideration Secures Gain over Latest Independent Valuation and Original Purchase Price
4 Maintaining Singapore's Continued Significance in a Diversified Portfolio
1 Strengthens Capital Structure and Enhances Financial Flexibility
Net proceeds of approximately S$762 million1 intended to be allocated towards debt reduction
Lowers Pro Forma
Aggregate Leverage Ratio
Aggregate Leverage Ratio (%)
(as at 31 March 2024)
Decreases
2.9pp
40.5%
37.6%2,3
Before Divestment
After Divestment
Improves Pro Forma Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio
Adjusted ICR (times)
(FY23/24)
Increases
0.4 times
3.33,4
2.9
Before Divestment
After Divestment
Expands Pro Forma Debt
Headroom
Debt Headroom5 (S$ billion)
(as at 31 March 2024)
Increases
S$0.7 bil
3.92,3
3.2
Before Divestment
After Divestment
- After accounting for total estimated transaction costs of approximately S$6.2 million and transfer of tenants' security deposits of approximately S$6.4 million.
- Assumes that the Divestment was completed on 31 March 2024.
- Assumes approximately S$762 million of net proceeds were used to repay loans.
- Assumes that the Divestment was completed on 1 April 2023.
- Based on an aggregate leverage limit of 50% as permitted under Appendix 6 of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
2 DPU Accretive to MPACT Unitholders on a Pro Forma Basis
Divestment is expected to deliver DPU accretion of approximately 1.5% for FY23/24 on a pro forma basis
Financial Effects based on Unaudited Financial Statements for FY23/24 (For Illustrative Purposes Only)
Effects of the Divestment
Before Divestment
After Divestment1
Amount available for distribution (S$ million)
468.6
475.42
Number of Units in issue (million)
5,253.0
5,253.1
DPU (Singapore cents)
8.91
9.04
DPU Accretion
-
1.5%
- Assumes that the Divestment was completed on 1 April 2023.
- Assumes approximately S$762 million of net proceeds were used to repay loans. Mapletree Anson's NPI Yield was approximately 3.8% (based on FY23/24 NPI against Divestment Consideration of S$775 million).
3 Divestment Consideration Above Latest Independent Valuation and Original Purchase Price
Divestment to unlock value and targeted for completion in July 2024
Gain of
S$10.0 million
over latest independent valuation
S$ million
+1.3%
765.0
775.0
Latest Independent Valuation1 Divestment Consideration
Gain of
S$95.0 million
over original purchase price
S$ million
+14.0%
775.0
680.0
Original Purchase Price 2
Divestment Consideration
- Conducted by CBRE Pte. Ltd. in connection with the annual valuation of all properties owned by MPACT and its subsidiaries, as at 31 March 2024.
- The Property was acquired on 4 February 2013.
4 Maintaining Singapore's Continued Significance in a Diversified Portfolio
Singapore remains cornerstone of MPACT, accounting for more than 50% of portfolio
Before Divestment
After Divestment
South
Korea, 2%
Japan,
China,
8%
Festival
Walk, HK,
10%
26%
AUM1
SG, 12% S$16.5
Other
billion
MBC, SG,
VivoCity, 23%
SG, 20%
South
Korea, 1%
Japan,
Festival
9%
Walk, HK,
China,
21%
10%
NPI2
Other SG, S$737.2
11% million
MBC, SG,
25%
VivoCity,
SG, 23%
55%
26%
10%
8%
2%
60%
21%
10%
9%
1%
Singapore
contributes
53%
of AUM
Singapore
contributes
58%
of NPI
South
Korea, 2%
Japan,
China,
8%
Festival
Walk, HK,
10%
27%
Other SG,
AUM1
S$15.7
7%
billion
VivoCity,
MBC, SG,
SG, 21%
25%
South
Korea, 1%
Japan,
Festival
9%
Walk, HK,
China,
22%
10%
NPI2
Other SG,
7% S$708.0
million
MBC, SG,
VivoCity,26%
SG, 24%
53%
27%
10%
8%
2%
58%
22%
10%
9%
1%
- Based on the independent valuation of the properties as at 31 March 2024 (including MPACT's 50% effective interest in The Pinnacle Gangnam).
- Based on FY23/24 NPI (including contribution from The Pinnacle Gangnam).
MPACT Post-Divestment: Navigate Market Changes with Greater Resilience and Agility
Refining our capital structure and portfolio mix, repositioning for future opportunities
17
5
10.8 million sq ft
S$15.7 billion
S$6.0 billion
Green-certified
Asian Gateway
Portfolio
Assets under Management
Gross Debt
Properties
Markets
Lettable Area
("AUM")
Outstanding
Long-term
Unwavering Commitment to Unitholders
commitment
To drive long-term growth and sustainable returns, making an impact and pushing the boundaries of our potential
VivoCity, Singapore
Strengthening our
Continued
Singapore remains a
capital structure
proactive asset
major component of the
and refining our
management efforts
portfolio, central to
portfolio mix
MPACT's long-term
objectives
Festival Walk, Hong Kong
9 properties, Greater Tokyo
MBC, Singapore
mTower, Singapore
BOAHF, Singapore
Gateway Plaza, Beijing
Sandhill Plaza, Shanghai
The Pinnacle Gangnam, Seoul
Thank You
For enquiries, please contact:
Teng Li Yeng Investor Relations Tel: +65 6377 6111
Email: teng.liyeng@mapletree.com.sg
