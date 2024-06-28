A proxy need not be a Unitholder of MPACT. The Chairman of the AGM, as proxy, need not be a Unitholder of MPACT.

the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953, in respect of Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Central Provident Fund Board holds those Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.

a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act 2001, and who holds Units in that capacity; or

A Unitholder who is a relevant intermediary entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of the Unitholder, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different unit in MPACT ("

CPF and SRS Investors:

may participate at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators, and should contact their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies; or may appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM, in which case they should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 2.30 p.m. on Thursday, 18 July 2024, being seven working days before the date of the AGM.

The Proxy Form must be submitted in the following manner:

if submitted by post, be lodged at the office of the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel

Bay Tower #14-07, Singapore 098632; or if submitted via electronic mail, to attach a clear signed and scanned PDF copy of the Proxy Form to the Unit Registrar at srs.proxy@boardroomlimited.com , in any case, by 2.30 p.m. on Friday, 26 July 2024, being 72 hours before the time fixed for the AGM. A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must complete and sign the Proxy Form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.

A Unitholder should insert the total number of Units held in the Proxy Form. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her name in the Depository Register maintained by CDP, he/she should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units registered in his/her name in the Register of Unitholders of MPACT, he/she should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her name in the said Depository Register and registered in his/her name in the Register of Unitholders, he/she should insert the aggregate number of Units. If no number is inserted, the Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the Units held by the Unitholder.

The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.

Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney or a duly authorised officer, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must (failing previous registration with the Manager) be lodged with the Proxy



Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.

The Manager shall be entitled to reject a Proxy Form which is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified on the Proxy Form. In addition, in the case of Units entered in the Depository Register, the Manager may reject a Proxy Form if the Unitholder, being the appointor, is not shown to have Units entered against his/her name in the Depository



Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM, as certified by CDP to the Manager.