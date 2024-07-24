(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
RESPONSES TO THE SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS RECEIVED FROM UNITHOLDERS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 JULY 2024
24 July 2024 - MPACT Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust ("MPACT" and as manager of MPACT, the "Manager"), wishes to thank all unitholders of MPACT (the "Unitholders") who have submitted their questions in advance of the 13th Annual General Meeting of MPACT ("AGM"), which will be convened and held at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 at 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 29 July 2024 (Singapore time).
Please refer to Annex A for the list of substantial and relevant questions, and the Manager's responses to these questions. Where questions overlap or are closely related, they have been merged and rephrased for clarity.
Annex A
- Are there any planned asset enhancement initiatives ("AEIs") at VivoCity?
- Since the beginning, we have consistently implemented AEIs to position VivoCity at the forefront of competition.
- Key initiatives implemented in FY23/24 include the 80,000 square feet AEI which transformed a portion of Level 1 space previously occupied by TANGS into a higher- yielding and vibrant retail zone with diverse F&B options and an enhanced beauty and fragrance cluster; and the reconfiguration of the F&B cluster at the eastern corner of Level 1, improving shopfront visibility and adding a cosy indoor seating area. These two initiatives have delivered return on investment ("ROI") of more than 20% (based on revenue on stabilised basis and capital expenditures of approximately S$10 million and S$0.9 million, respectively).
- For FY24/25, we are currently reconfiguring existing food kiosks and implementing general upgrades at Basement 2. We are also actively looking at the rejuvenation and updating of other areas within the mall. Our objective is to transform lower-yielding spaces into higher-yielding areas, enhancing vibrancy and capitalising on high foot traffic while improving convenience for shoppers.
- We will continue with this active management approach to explore suitable AEI options. Relevant announcements will be made when we are ready to roll out any asset enhancement plan.
- Will the redevelopment at HarbourFront Centre impact VivoCity? E.g. When and forhow long will HarbourFront Centre be closed?
- Based on publicly available information, the HarbourFront Centre will be redeveloped into a mixed-use project, primarily office space.
- We do not have specific details on the redevelopment plans and timeline. In the long term, VivoCity is expected to benefit from the enlarged office catchment once the redevelopment is completed.
- Some of the malls in HK have obtained GFA by incorporating public/community space into malls which also boost customer traffic. Is MPACT also looking to do thisand/or boost GFA for Festival Walk?
- Festival Walk had already incorporated public and community-based infrastructure such as a public transport terminus, as well as direct connections to the MTR Kwun Tong Line, East Rail Line, and to the City University of Hong Kong.
How is the leasing progress at mBAY POINT Makuhari post the exit of NTT Urban Development? How much of the vacated space has been backfilled and what is thepassing rent vs the rent which NTT is paying?
What is the potential rent / average passing rent for SII Makuhari Building ascompared to the rent paid by Seiko Instruments Inc.?
How long will the conversion/asset enhancement to multi-tenancy at SII MakuhariBuilding take? When will it be completed?
Has SII Makuhari Building been marketed out to potential tenants? How has theresponse been and what kind of tenants is the space mainly targeted at?
- Our portfolio of nine properties in Japan has generally generated stable returns.
-
The three properties in Makuhari, Chiba (namely, mBAY POINT Makuhari ("MBP"),
Fujitsu Makuhari Building ("FJM") and Makuhari Bay Tower ("MBT", previously known as SII Makuhari Building ("SMB"))) are navigating some occupancy challenges due to local market softness and lease expirations of NTT Urban Development (on 31 March 2024) and Seiko Instrument Inc. (on 30 June 2024). These three properties contribute approximately 6% to MPACT's gross rental income (as at 31 March 2024).
- At MBP, although NTT Urban Development's main lease (for about half the building's lettable area) has ended, various NTT Group entities and third-party tenants remain, occupying close to 40% of MBP's lettable area. The committed occupancy of MBP remains above 80% (as at 30 June 2024).
- At MBT, the building is undergoing conversion from single-tenant to multi-tenant following Seiko Instruments Inc's lease expiry. A number of Seiko-related entities have committed to approximately a quarter of MBT's post-conversion lettable area.
- Backfilling progress is ongoing with prospects from varied industries including back- end operations for retailing, government-related agencies and engineering firms.
- Due to local market softness, we expect increased average vacancies and negative rental reversions, as well as some operational valuation impact to these properties.
- To mitigate these, we have implemented leasing campaigns and intensified marketing efforts. At MBT, the conversion exercise will take approximately two to three months per floor. However, the overall timeline is subject to scheduling and will be timed according to leasing progress for prudent capital management.
- The other six properties outside Chiba are expected to remain relatively stable as the market softness is largely confined to the local Chiba market.
- We will continue to monitor the market closely and adapt our strategies accordingly, focusing on navigating challenges while seizing suitable opportunities when they emerge.
Will the REIT be paying capital distribution to mitigate the loss in income during theasset conversion at SII Makuhari Building?
- We focus on maintaining the long-term financial stability and creating long-term value for Unitholders.
- Topping up capital distributions for the income shortfall would require additional borrowings which could potentially increase our financing costs and impact our financial flexibility. It is more prudent to conserve our debt headroom and allocate financial resources towards value-enhancing initiatives and opportunities.
