(Alliance News) - Maps Group Spa announced Wednesday the supply of its Gzoom Value Governance product to Fondo Pensioni Sicilia, a major social security agency that manages retirement and severance pay for regional staff.

Gzoom Value Governance represents a strategic planning tool designed to guide public administrations in the creation of sustainable value, conceived as the totality of social, environmental and economic benefits brought to citizens.

Fondo Pensioni Sicilia will use it to monitor strategic and operational performance, define evaluation criteria and set strategic directives aimed at achieving set goals.

The contract also calls for the provision of modules dedicated to individual evaluations and staff needs, with the aim of developing specific evaluation forms and ensuring the maintenance of the internal evaluation process.

Maps' stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

