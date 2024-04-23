MAPS GROUP WILL SUPPORT THE NOVARA HOSPITAL COMPANY IN MIGRATING TO THE INNOVATIVE AND HIGHLY RELIABLE PSN CLOUD

Received the first orders of 2024 confirming the beginning of a Multi-Year Relationship

22 April 2024,

Maps Group, whose parent company Maps S.p.A. is a public company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a segment of Borsa Italiana dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential, announces that it has won, through the PSN channel, the cloud migration of digital services currently provided by the Novara Health Authority.

The National Strategic Hub or "Polo Strategico Nazionale" (PSN) represents a fundamental pillar for the technological innovation of the Italian Public Administration. It is an infrastructure dedicated to creating a secure, reliable, and resilient cloud environment, designed to meet the digitalization needs of public services. The aim of the PSN is to provide the Public Administration with access to the latest generation of cloud technologies and infrastructures, while ensuring high standards of security, reliability, and independence.

To support the migration of its services, the Novara Health Authority will be assisted by Artexe S.p.A., a company that is part of the Maps Group. In addition to the migration, Maps Group will focus on accelerating the digital transformation of the Patient Experience provided and enabling the adoption of Data Driven Governance tools.

Fabrizio Biotti, Sales and Marketing Director di Maps Healthcare, comments: "We are honored to have been involved by the Novara Hospital Company as a partner in this important update plan, which includes both the migration of current services to the innovative and highly reliable cloud environment of the PSN and their enhancement. Indeed, this project will not only allow us to implement cutting-edgecloud solutions to improve the patient experience and data-drivengovernance, but it also represents a step forward towards a broader digitalization of health services, with tangible benefits for both healthcare providers and patients. Our participation, through the PSN channel, underscores our commitment and trust in our technological expertise and our ability to significantly contribute to the digital transformation of public healthcare.".

MAPS GROUP

Maps, a company founded in 2002, became an Innovative SME and today heads a Group, Maps Group, consisting of the following companies: Artexe, Energenius, I-Tel, Iasi, SCS Computers. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan of Borsa Italiana, Maps Group is headquartered in Parma and has over 300 employees spread across Fermo, Genoa, Milan, Modena, Prato, Riccione, Rome, Rovereto and Sulmona.

It operates in the context of Digital Transformation, with a specific focus on the Healthcare, Energy and ESG sectors. Through its solutions, Maps Group enables customers to extract value from data in order to make better decisions and innovate their business models. With the Maps Healthcare Business Unit, the Group oversees the innovative trends of Patient Experience and Telemedicine, as well as providing Diagnostic and Hospital Information Systems to public and private customers.

The Maps Energy Business Unit supports the changes taking place for the energy transition, first and foremost those of flexibility, efficiency and Energy Communities. In the field of sustainability, the Maps ESG Business Unit markets solutions that measure the achievement of corporate and personnel goals, manage risks and share their non-financial performance. Finally, through the Maps Lab Business Unit, the Group operates in an Open Innovation context to respond to specific needs of large companies through tailor-made products or solutions. The Group is also heavily involved in research and development activities.

