MAPS GROUP WILL PROVIDE THE VALLE D'AOSTA USL WITH THE

PLATFORM FOR THE EVALUATION OF PRESCRIPTION APPROPRIATENESS

23 April 2024,

Maps Group has won a multi-year contract with the Valle d'Aosta USL for the supply of "Clinika," a

cutting-edge solution for managing data analysis and prescription appropriateness in the healthcare sector.

Clinika is an analytics platform designed to extract data from various informational silos of healthcare management systems. The platform can also interpret and analyze documents written in natural language, thanks to an innovative and patented semantic text analysis engine. In this way, it is able to

extract essential information from the text describing the diagnostic question and perform a

verification of adherence to the protocol of prescription appropriateness adopted by the healthcare facility.

Fabrizio Biotti, Sales and Marketing Director of Maps Healthcare, the Business Unit of Maps Group dedicated to the healthcare sector, comments: "Our goal with Clinika is to provide healthcare operators with the optimal tools to accurately assess the appropriateness of prescriptions, significantly contributing to the reduction of waiting lists. This improved management of prescriptions not only optimizes the use of healthcare resources but also enhances the quality of service offered to patients."

MAPS GROUP

Maps, a company founded in 2002, became an Innovative SME and today heads a Group, Maps Group, consisting of the following companies: Artexe, Energenius, I-Tel, Iasi, SCS Computers. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan of Borsa Italiana, Maps Group is headquartered in Parma and has over 300 employees spread across Fermo, Genoa, Milan, Modena, Prato, Riccione, Rome, Rovereto and Sulmona.

It operates in the context of Digital Transformation, with a specific focus on the Healthcare, Energy and ESG sectors. Through its solutions, Maps Group enables customers to extract value from data in order to make better decisions and innovate their business models. With the Maps Healthcare Business Unit, the Group oversees the innovative trends of Patient Experience and Telemedicine, as well as providing Diagnostic and Hospital Information Systems to public and private customers.

The Maps Energy Business Unit supports the changes taking place for the energy transition, first and foremost those of flexibility, efficiency and Energy Communities. In the field of sustainability, the Maps ESG Business Unit markets solutions that measure the achievement of corporate and personnel goals, manage risks and share their non-financial performance. Finally, through the Maps Lab Business Unit, the Group operates in an Open Innovation context to respond to specific needs of large companies through tailor-made products or solutions. The Group is also heavily involved in research and development activities. The Research & Solutions division, in fact, is responsible for the identification of market needs and the evolution of Maps Group's products.

The Group ended 2022 with consolidated revenue of EUR 24.7 million (+15% compared to 2021) - with growth in revenue from Maps Healthcare (+26%) and an important contribution from the newly founded Maps Energy - and EBITDA of EUR 5.9 million (EBITDA Margin 23.8%). Over the past four years, Maps Group has quadrupled its product revenue (EUR 20.2 million in 2022, or 84% of consolidated revenue) and more than tripled its recurring fee revenue (EUR 9.4 million in 2022, or 39% of consolidated revenue), consolidating its business model based on high-margin scalable products, at the expense of the previous model based on non-scalable solutions. Organic growth is accompanied by significant merger and acquisition activity: IG Consulting S.r.l. (2011), Artexe S.p.a. (2018), Roialty S.r.l. (2019), Scs Computers S.r.l. (2020), Iasi S.r.l. (2021), I-Tel S.r.l. (2022) and Energenius S.r.l. (2022).

MAPS GROUP

Marco Ciscato - Investor Relations Manager

