(Alliance News) - Maps Spa announced Wednesday that it has received a renewal from the Teramo ASL for the continued use of SISWEB, the suite of products designed to support hospital admission processes and patient care pathways. The agreement includes maintenance of the suite and the provision of support and training services for staff, thus ensuring comprehensive support and improved operational efficiency.

In addition, the ASL will also continue to make use of HR Value People for the part dedicated to managing the compensation of General Practitioners and Pediatricians of Free Choice and for contracted medicine in general, improving their interaction with the hospital company thanks to multichannelity.

SISWEB will be delivered by Maps Healthcare, Maps Group's business unit dedicated to the world of digital healthcare, while HR Value People will be delivered by Maps ESG, the business unit specializing in providing PAs with innovative digital solutions for the creation and optimization of sustainable value.

Fabrizio Biotti, Sales and Marketing director of Maps Healthcare, commented, "The decision of the Teramo ASL to continue with our services is a strong indication of the quality and reliability of our solutions, which are designed to readily incorporate organizational, functional and regulatory changes and facilitate a holistic approach to data management. The trust they continue to place in us is the best testimony to the value we bring to the healthcare industry."

Maps' stock trades in the green 1.0 percent at EUR3.10 per share.

