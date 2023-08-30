(Alliance News) - Maps Spa on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a supplementary agreement for the early acquisition from minority shareholder MMW Srl of the remaining 30 percent stake in Informatica e Telecomunicazioni Srl and the simultaneous closing of the entire transaction.

The early closing thus provides for a total amount of EUR2.1 million.

Maps closed Wednesday's session flat at EUR3.14 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

