    MAPS   IT0005364333

MAPS S.P.A.

(MAPS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-28 am EDT
3.230 EUR   -.--%
02:54aMaps finalizes purchase of remaining 49 percent of Energenius
AN
04/18Green futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
04/17Mib in red; wait for China GDP
AN
Maps finalizes purchase of remaining 49 percent of Energenius

05/02/2023 | 02:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Maps Spa announced Friday that it has finalized the acquisition of 49 percent of the share capital of Energenius Srl for a total of EUR2.8 million.

The purchase price, the company explained in a note, is paid in cash to the sellers in the amount of EUR375,000 as a down payment, paid in October 2022; EUR1.8 million paid on Friday while the remaining EUR600,000, net of any indemnities due under and pursuant to the investment agreement, will be paid at the end of the 24th month following the closing.

The closing stands as a finalization within a structured transaction to acquire 100 percent of Energenius' share capital, which had already begun with the acquisition of the 51 percent stake held by the majority shareholders in October 2022.

Marco Ciscato, executive chairman of Maps, commented, "The completion of the acquisition of Energenius represents an important step in the strategic growth of our Maps Energy business unit and allows us to consolidate our market positioning. Thanks to the immediate integrability between our solutions, we are now able to provide customers with enhanced solutions with the ability to perform advanced analysis on energy consumption and optimize its use. These qualities, combined with our ROSE solution, enable the offering of a complete product for the optimal management of Energy Communities. Moreover, in Energenius we have found from the very beginning a bright and trained operational management. These resources, who from today will work with us, will increase the Group's expertise, increasing our level of know-how

specific."

Maps on Friday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR3.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 27,3 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net income 2022 2,80 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net Debt 2022 8,00 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 44,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,23 €
Average target price 5,49 €
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Pontremoli Director-Operations & Strategy
Marco Ciscato Director & Founding Partner
Désirée Fondaroli President-Supervisory Board
Paolo Pietrogrande Independent Director
Rosa Grimaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPS S.P.A.-9.78%41
ACCENTURE PLC4.71%176 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 030
SIEMENS AG14.86%129 468
IBM-10.28%114 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.90%91 433
