Maps finalizes purchase of remaining 49 percent of Energenius

(Alliance News) - Maps Spa announced Friday that it has finalized the acquisition of 49 percent of the share capital of Energenius Srl for a total of EUR2.8 million.

The purchase price, the company explained in a note, is paid in cash to the sellers in the amount of EUR375,000 as a down payment, paid in October 2022; EUR1.8 million paid on Friday while the remaining EUR600,000, net of any indemnities due under and pursuant to the investment agreement, will be paid at the end of the 24th month following the closing.

The closing stands as a finalization within a structured transaction to acquire 100 percent of Energenius' share capital, which had already begun with the acquisition of the 51 percent stake held by the majority shareholders in October 2022.

Marco Ciscato, executive chairman of Maps, commented, "The completion of the acquisition of Energenius represents an important step in the strategic growth of our Maps Energy business unit and allows us to consolidate our market positioning. Thanks to the immediate integrability between our solutions, we are now able to provide customers with enhanced solutions with the ability to perform advanced analysis on energy consumption and optimize its use. These qualities, combined with our ROSE solution, enable the offering of a complete product for the optimal management of Energy Communities. Moreover, in Energenius we have found from the very beginning a bright and trained operational management. These resources, who from today will work with us, will increase the Group's expertise, increasing our level of know-how

specific."

Maps on Friday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR3.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.