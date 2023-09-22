(Alliance News) - Maps Spa on Friday reported first-half profit of EUR400,000 down from EUR1.5 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, total revenues stood at EUR13.1 million from EUR11.8 million in 2022.

Ebitda was EUR2.0 million, down from EUR3.0 million as of June 30, 2022 with an Ebitda margin of 15.4 percent from one of 25.8 percent in 2022.

Net financial position is EUR12.4 million improving from EUR13.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Maps Friday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR2.93 per share.

