    MAPS   IT0005364333

MAPS S.P.A.

(MAPS)
05:13:31 2023-04-17 am EDT
3.280 EUR   -0.30%
05:12aMaps, merger by incorporation of corporate subsidiaries
AN
03/27Mib continues to rise, Prysmian leads the list
AN
03/27Stock exchanges up at opening; banks in green on Mib.
AN
Maps, merger by incorporation of corporate subsidiaries

04/17/2023 | 05:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Maps Spa on Friday - following up on its announcement in November 2022 - announced that notarial deeds of merger of Micuro Srl and Optimist Srl into Artexe Spa were signed for the merger of Micuro Srl and Optimist Srl into I-Tel Srl.

"The mergers are part of the broader process of corporate rationalization and simplification of Maps Group. These were approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Artexe and the shareholders' meeting of Micuro on Jan. 25, 2023, respectively, as well as by the shareholders' meetings of Optimist and I-Tel," the company note reads.

Maps is up 1.2 percent to EUR3.33 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 27,3 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net income 2022 2,80 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net Debt 2022 8,00 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 44,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Pontremoli Director-Operations & Strategy
Marco Ciscato Director & Founding Partner
Désirée Fondaroli President-Supervisory Board
Paolo Pietrogrande Independent Director
Rosa Grimaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPS S.P.A.-8.10%42
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%89 376
