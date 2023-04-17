Maps, merger by incorporation of corporate subsidiaries

(Alliance News) - Maps Spa on Friday - following up on its announcement in November 2022 - announced that notarial deeds of merger of Micuro Srl and Optimist Srl into Artexe Spa were signed for the merger of Micuro Srl and Optimist Srl into I-Tel Srl.

"The mergers are part of the broader process of corporate rationalization and simplification of Maps Group. These were approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Artexe and the shareholders' meeting of Micuro on Jan. 25, 2023, respectively, as well as by the shareholders' meetings of Optimist and I-Tel," the company note reads.

Maps is up 1.2 percent to EUR3.33 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

